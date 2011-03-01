Welcome,
March 18, 2021, 03:24:19 PM
That third licensed vaccine
Author
Topic: That third licensed vaccine
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 478
That third licensed vaccine
«
on:
Today
at 02:12:52 PM »
Cant remember its name. Where the hell is it?
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 575
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: That third licensed vaccine
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:18:29 PM »
Novavax?
Johnson and Johnson?
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 575
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: That third licensed vaccine
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:21:18 PM »
Waiting on authorisation from MHRA.
Novavax is the one being manufactured in Teesside, J&J is the single shot. Both are actual vaccines, not mRNA.
