March 18, 2021, 12:41:01 PM
Author Topic: Record losses at Boro  (Read 10 times)
John Theone
« on: Today at 12:31:05 PM »
Boro have revealed record annual losses of more than £35m after the club's finances took a battering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The club today released its results for the year to June 30 2020 which show how income plummeted to just £19m from £55m a year earlier.

The slump came after Boro were hit with the twin blow of an end to Premier League parachute payments and the pandemic.

The pre-tax loss was £35.5m compared to a profit of £2m a year earlier - beating its previous record deficit of £31.9m in 2015/16.

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/middlesbrough-fc-reveal-record-35m-20201847
