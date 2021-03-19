T_Bone

Re: Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie

You lost me at EDL wasnt racist

Tommy grew up in Luton which is the most multicultural town in England



He said all the races and immigrants mixed together growing up but not muslims they were different :



Jimmy Cooper

Re: Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie













Cause and effect bumcat, more deflective waffle from you, how squrprising.

Yep, just about the first thing youve got right. Being a racist caused him to found a racist movement







Send poor Tommy a tenner and you can join the club

M

It's quite clear that people like you and Bob and towz and Robbso will not accept there are social problems caused by the activities for Muslim men no matter what facts are presented without malice or predjudice, have you watched the documentary by Trevor Phillips ( the former head of the commission for racial equality) its even handed and fair. You might be surprised at some of the conclusions he has reached about how the commission approached race and what he has subsequently found.There was mention and a clip shown of a film made for schools about grooming gangs, the initial film showed some twenty something Muslim men in cars , the film was not released and a new one made featuring two white teenage lads and a black lad of the same age , no mention of showing of the main perpetrators,Political expediency at its finest. People with your blinkered attitude are inadvertent enablers. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Gramsci

Re: Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie



Thing is he can't speak out now cos the media have silenced him



So now they cab write what they like about him and smear him with lies when Tommy can't defend himself



Their lower then a snakes belly

Thought you said you were not daft

Thought you said you were not daft

If you want me to proof read your posts in the future, send me your debit card number and the three digit code on the back......or should I just ask Tommy for your details

Robbso

Re: Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie

It's quite clear that people like you and Bob and towz and Robbso will not accept there are social problems caused by the activities for Muslim men no matter what facts are presented without malice or predjudice



Youre embarrassing yourself now mate.

towz

Re: Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie

It's quite clear that people like you and Bob and towz and Robbso will not accept there are social problems caused by the activities for Muslim men no matter what facts are presented without malice or predjudice,





Coulby, you are obviously on a wind-up, or so devastatingly stupid you are beyond all help, but either way I'll indulge you



I accept that there are men, who would call themselves Muslims, who prey on underage and generally underprivileged girls for their sexual gratification. I abhor and detest this behaviour and they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law



What I do not do is obsess about this to the point of monomania and fantasize about the lurid details of it.



I also refuse to allow myself to assume that this applies to all men who claim to be followers of Islam, or allow these unfortunate instances of criminal behaviour and sexual deviance to inform my views of over 1 billion fellow human beings



ccole

Re: Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie

Neither, I am not an edl or Tommy Robinson supporter no matter how many times you say it.Just informed .



Some people will never be convinced, or even consider to pause for a minute and look at an issue from another angle, despite how much evidence is put in front of them. Their minds are made up and it just wouldnt be cool within their circles to appear to have an open mind or even discussion about some subjects, no matter how much evidence is put in front of them.



You can knock Robinson all you want, but he clearly has some balls to put up with the hassle he receives for his beliefs (no amount of money can compensate for that) many on this thread wouldnt speak out on their true beliefs on a topic at somewhere like work in case someone took it the wrong way and thought less of them.



Spineless? No. Self preservation? ... no shame, unless you knock those who are willing to put their neck on the line for what they believe (without hurting innocent others)



As the saying goes, try telling someone on the left they are wrong, and see just how much intolerance and hate they demonstrate. far more than having a similar discussion with someone leaning to the right.





Jimmy Cooper

Re: Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie

It's quite clear that people like you and Bob and towz and Robbso will not accept there are social problems caused by the activities for Muslim men no matter what facts are presented without malice or predjudice,





Coulby, you are obviously on a wind-up, or so devastatingly stupid you are beyond all help, but either way I'll indulge you



I accept that there are men, who would call themselves Muslims, who prey on underage and generally underprivileged girls for their sexual gratification. I abhor and detest this behaviour and they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law



What I do not do is obsess about this to the point of monomania and fantasize about the lurid details of it.



I also refuse to allow myself to assume that this applies to all men who claim to be followers of Islam, or allow these unfortunate instances of criminal behaviour and sexual deviance to inform my views of over 1 billion fellow human beings





Secondly, I never start these threads, I merely respond to them.

My main point is that you and the above named constantly call out Tommy Robinson and remain silent when any threads about deviant Muslim behaviour are started.You could say your silence is deafening yet you clamour to sneer at Tommy Robinson.

In a week where there were protests about the stalking and murder of a woman, a Muslim man was spared jail after stalking and sexually assaulting a young woman, (it could have been rape but she scared him off) because it " would have been hard on his family". There was the case in Rotherham where a Muslim man tried to kidnap six different woman whilst he was delivering pizzas, and you tell me there is no problem with Muslim men's behaviour in this country.

Because of their oppressive upbringing and the belief that all UK girls are slags they have a warped attitude towards women in general and white girls in particular.

My friend's sister in law asked if she could come to the match with us because she was getting pestered by one of the Paki's ( deliberate insult) who collected the money when we packed up behind that old industrial structure next to the a66.

Robbso

Re: Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie

My main point is that you and the above named constantly call out Tommy Robinson and remain silent when any threads about deviant Muslim behaviour are started.You could say your silence is deafening yet you clamour to sneer at Tommy Robinson.



I hate to say this, but youve lost the fucking plot.

Jimmy Cooper

Re: Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie



I hate to say this, but youve lost the fucking plot.

Jimmy Cooper

Re: Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie

So what does that mean?



So what does that mean?



Myself and the others you named have condemned these grooming gangs too many times to remember, you choose to ignore it.

yes you've condemned them, but not as often as you and others jump on the Tommy threads.ive never started either anti Muslim or pro edl, I respond like I am now. This just going round in circles, Do you really think Tommy Robinson is the cause of racial discord in this country. The national front and the BNP were laughed at quite rightly, but it's hard to ignore concerns now because people see it happening.





Robbso

Re: Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie

Of course I dont, I do, however believe the idiot almost jeopardised a court case in Huddersfield. The dirty bastards could have walked free because of him. Any one who supports him after that is, frankly dim. Look at T bone for an example. Im honestly worried for him if hes not a wind up merchant.

Its meant to be a bit of fun on here not an outlet for lunatics (again) to spread hate.

