Author Topic: Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie  (Read 857 times)
T_Bone
Reply #50 on: Today at 05:58:20 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:51:36 PM
You lost me at EDL wasnt racist  :alf: :alf: :alf:

Tommy grew up in Luton which is the most multicultural town in England  :like:

He said all the races and immigrants mixed together growing up but  not muslims they were different  : :unlike:

It's because their against it and brought up as kids to hate britian and our flag but quite happy to accept our benefits when they got 5 or 6 kids lost
Last Edit: Today at 06:00:14 PM by T_Bone
El Capitan
Reply #51 on: Today at 06:08:28 PM
Isnt he an unassimilated immigrant in Spain now, who doesnt even speak the language 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #52 on: Today at 06:14:13 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:39:50 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:59:57 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:37:06 PM
Cut the waffle. He founded the EDL. Hes a racist cunt.






Cause and effect bumcat, more deflective waffle from you, how squrprising.



Yep, just about the first thing youve got right. Being a racist caused him to found a racist movement  :like:



Send poor Tommy a tenner and you can join the club  :homer:
It's quite clear that people like you and Bob and towz and Robbso will not accept there are social problems caused by the activities for Muslim men no matter what facts are presented without malice or predjudice, have you watched the documentary by Trevor Phillips ( the former head of the commission for racial equality) its even handed and fair. You  might be surprised at some of the conclusions he has reached about how the commission approached  race and what he has subsequently found.There was mention and a clip shown of a film made for schools about grooming gangs, the initial film showed some twenty something Muslim men in cars , the film was not released and a new one made featuring two white teenage lads and a black lad of the same age , no mention of showing of the main perpetrators,Political expediency at its finest. People with your blinkered attitude are inadvertent enablers.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Reply #53 on: Today at 06:19:50 PM
I am not an enabler or defender of paedophiles, no matter how many times you try and imply it.




Do you go on the EDL marches, or are you more of an armchair supporter?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
T_Bone
Reply #54 on: Today at 06:21:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:08:28 PM
Isnt he an unassimilated immigrant in Spain now, who doesnt even speak the language 

That's a load of shite  :unlike:

Another attempt by the media to put him down    lost

It's thick cunts like you what believe whatever they read in papers or online that's the problem with this country  souey
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #55 on: Today at 06:24:42 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:19:50 PM
I am not an enabler or defender of paedophiles, no matter how many times you try and imply it.




Do you go on the EDL marches, or are you more of an armchair supporter?
Neither, I am not an edl or Tommy Robinson supporter no matter how many times you say it.Just informed .
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Reply #56 on: Today at 06:25:47 PM
Why arent you an EDL supporter? 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
T_Bone
Reply #57 on: Today at 06:31:31 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:25:47 PM
Why arent you an EDL supporter? 

Why aren't you 

Oh I just remembered, you're a sad sack lefty cunt and a traiter to your own country  :unlike:
Logged
El Capitan
Reply #58 on: Today at 06:32:47 PM
 monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


Reply #59 on: Today at 06:47:42 PM
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #60 on: Today at 06:51:11 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:25:47 PM
Why arent you an EDL supporter? 
Why would I be,
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Reply #61 on: Today at 06:54:12 PM
According to good old wiki... the EDL presents itself as a single-issue movement opposed to Islamism



Right up your street, Shirley? 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Gramsci
Reply #62 on: Today at 07:32:28 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 02:06:44 PM
Tommy's a lovely lad whose been persecuted for speaking out  :unlike:

Thing is he can't speak out now cos the media have silenced him  lost

So now they cab write what they like about him and smear him with lies when Tommy can't defend himself  souey

Their lower then a snakes belly  :wanker:

Thought you said you were not daft  mcl
If you want me to proof read your posts in the future, send me your debit card number and the three digit code on the back......or should I just ask Tommy for your details  monkey
Logged
Robbso
Reply #63 on: Today at 07:44:55 PM
It's quite clear that people like you and Bob and towz and Robbso will not accept there are social problems caused by the activities for Muslim men no matter what facts are presented without malice or predjudice

Youre embarrassing yourself now mate.
Logged
towz
Reply #64 on: Today at 07:52:31 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 06:14:13 PM

It's quite clear that people like you and Bob and towz and Robbso will not accept there are social problems caused by the activities for Muslim men no matter what facts are presented without malice or predjudice,


Coulby, you are obviously on a wind-up, or so devastatingly stupid you are beyond all help, but either way I'll indulge you

I accept that there are men, who would call themselves Muslims, who prey on underage and generally underprivileged girls for their sexual gratification. I abhor and detest this behaviour and they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law

What I do not do is obsess about this to the point of monomania and fantasize about the lurid details of it.

I also refuse to allow myself to assume that this applies to all men who claim to be followers of Islam, or allow these unfortunate instances of criminal behaviour and sexual deviance to inform my views of over 1 billion fellow human beings
Last Edit: Today at 07:54:49 PM by towz
ccole
Reply #65 on: Today at 09:00:05 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 06:24:42 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:19:50 PM

Neither, I am not an edl or Tommy Robinson supporter no matter how many times you say it.Just informed .

Some people will never be convinced, or even consider to pause for a minute and look at an issue from another angle, despite how much evidence is put in front of them. Their minds are made up and it just wouldnt be cool within their circles to appear to have an open mind or even discussion about some subjects, no matter how much evidence is put in front of them.

You can knock Robinson all you want, but he clearly has some balls to put up with the hassle he receives for his beliefs (no amount of money can compensate for that) many on this thread wouldnt speak out on their true beliefs on a topic at somewhere like work in case someone took it the wrong way and thought less of them.

 Spineless? No. Self preservation? ... no shame, unless you knock those who are willing to put their neck on the line for what they believe (without hurting innocent others)

As the saying goes, try telling someone on the left they are wrong, and see just how much intolerance and hate they demonstrate.   far more than having a similar discussion with someone leaning to the right.


BTW - never given him a £1 and never been on an EDL March. Just know what is wrong and right without relying on MSN to educate me. 
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #66 on: Today at 09:01:47 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:52:31 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 06:14:13 PM

It's quite clear that people like you and Bob and towz and Robbso will not accept there are social problems caused by the activities for Muslim men no matter what facts are presented without malice or predjudice,


Coulby, you are obviously on a wind-up, or so devastatingly stupid you are beyond all help, but either way I'll indulge you

I accept that there are men, who would call themselves Muslims, who prey on underage and generally underprivileged girls for their sexual gratification. I abhor and detest this behaviour and they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law

What I do not do is obsess about this to the point of monomania and fantasize about the lurid details of it.

I also refuse to allow myself to assume that this applies to all men who claim to be followers of Islam, or allow these unfortunate instances of criminal behaviour and sexual deviance to inform my views of over 1 billion fellow human beings


Two things, I'm not labelling all Muslims, I am calling out the teachings that make woman lesser beings that allow this.
Secondly, I never start these threads, I merely respond to them.
My main point is that you and the above named constantly call out Tommy Robinson and remain silent when any threads about deviant Muslim behaviour are started.You could say your silence is deafening yet you clamour to sneer at Tommy Robinson.
In a week where there were protests about the stalking and murder of a woman, a Muslim man was spared jail after stalking and sexually assaulting a young woman, (it could have been rape but she scared him off) because it " would have been hard on his family". There was the case in Rotherham where a Muslim man tried to kidnap six different woman whilst he was delivering pizzas, and you tell me there is no problem with Muslim men's behaviour in this country.
Because of their oppressive upbringing and the belief that all UK girls are slags they have a warped  attitude towards women in general and white girls in particular.
My friend's sister in law asked if she could come to the match with us because she was getting pestered by one of the Paki's  ( deliberate insult) who collected the money when we packed up behind that old industrial structure next to the a66.
 The problem is not Tommy Robinson, he's a by product of what was and still is happening in this country.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
towz
Reply #67 on: Today at 09:04:49 PM
OK I give up
Logged
El Capitan
Reply #68 on: Today at 09:05:23 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:04:49 PM
OK I give up


 :alf:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
Reply #69 on: Today at 09:10:08 PM
My main point is that you and the above named constantly call out Tommy Robinson and remain silent when any threads about deviant Muslim behaviour are started.You could say your silence is deafening yet you clamour to sneer at Tommy Robinson.

I hate to say this, but youve lost the fucking plot.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #70 on: Today at 09:13:05 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 09:10:08 PM
My main point is that you and the above named constantly call out Tommy Robinson and remain silent when any threads about deviant Muslim behaviour are started.You could say your silence is deafening yet you clamour to sneer at Tommy Robinson.

I hate to say this, but youve lost the fucking plot.
Why, I didn't start this thread, what plot have I lost.?
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #71 on: Today at 09:17:07 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:04:49 PM
OK I give up
Or is it you can't refute.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
towz
Reply #72 on: Today at 09:18:28 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 09:17:07 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:04:49 PM
OK I give up
Or is it you can't refute.

No, its definitely not that  charles
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #73 on: Today at 09:21:36 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:18:28 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 09:17:07 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:04:49 PM
OK I give up
Or is it you can't refute.

No, its definitely not that  charles
What then?
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Reply #74 on: Today at 09:22:31 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 09:13:05 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 09:10:08 PM
My main point is that you and the above named constantly call out Tommy Robinson and remain silent when any threads about deviant Muslim behaviour are started.You could say your silence is deafening yet you clamour to sneer at Tommy Robinson.

I hate to say this, but youve lost the fucking plot.
Why, I didn't start this thread, what plot have I lost.?

You are making shit up, do so about strangers if you wish but dont imply Im a peado sympathiser because I think Tommy Robinson is a self serving twat.
WTF is going on in your head?
Logged
towz
Reply #75 on: Today at 09:25:19 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 09:21:36 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:18:28 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 09:17:07 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:04:49 PM
OK I give up
Or is it you can't refute.

No, its definitely not that  charles
What then?

I've wasted enough time
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #76 on: Today at 09:29:31 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 09:22:31 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 09:13:05 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 09:10:08 PM
My main point is that you and the above named constantly call out Tommy Robinson and remain silent when any threads about deviant Muslim behaviour are started.You could say your silence is deafening yet you clamour to sneer at Tommy Robinson.

I hate to say this, but youve lost the fucking plot.
Why, I didn't start this thread, what plot have I lost.?

You are making shit up, do so about strangers if you wish but dont imply Im a peado sympathiser because I think Tommy Robinson is a self serving twat.
WTF is going on in your head?
I'm not saying ANY of you are, in fact I would say  none of you are, not condemning something is is not condoning it. But as I've said, you have all criticised him on many threads and posts yet say little or nothing on the posts about the activities of SOME  Muslims and there behaviour. I've made this point before and that is my point now.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Reply #77 on: Today at 09:34:20 PM
People with your blinkered attitude are inadvertent enablers

So what does that mean?

Myself and the others you named have condemned these grooming gangs too many times to remember, you choose to ignore it.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #78 on: Today at 09:53:32 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 09:34:20 PM
People with your blinkered attitude are inadvertent enablers

So what does that mean?

Myself and the others you named have condemned these grooming gangs too many times to remember, you choose to ignore it.
yes you've condemned them, but not as often as you and others jump on the Tommy threads.ive never started either anti Muslim or pro edl, I respond like I am now. This just going round in circles, Do you really think Tommy Robinson is the cause of racial discord in this country. The national front and the BNP were laughed at quite rightly, but  it's hard to ignore concerns now because people see it happening.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Reply #79 on: Today at 10:18:38 PM
Of course I dont, I do, however believe the idiot almost jeopardised a court case in Huddersfield. The dirty bastards could have walked free because of him. Any one who supports him after that is, frankly dim. Look at T bone for an example. Im honestly worried for him if hes not a wind up merchant.
Its meant to be a bit of fun on here not an outlet for lunatics (again) to spread hate.
Logged
38red
Reply #80 on: Today at 10:26:11 PM
The loathsome twat has been done for stalking now
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/mar/19/tommy-robinson-given-stalking-ban-after-threats-to-journalist
Logged
MrPorkandbean
Reply #81 on: Today at 10:33:36 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 09:29:31 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 09:22:31 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 09:13:05 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 09:10:08 PM
My main point is that you and the above named constantly call out Tommy Robinson and remain silent when any threads about deviant Muslim behaviour are started.You could say your silence is deafening yet you clamour to sneer at Tommy Robinson.

I hate to say this, but youve lost the fucking plot.
Why, I didn't start this thread, what plot have I lost.?

You are making shit up, do so about strangers if you wish but dont imply Im a peado sympathiser because I think Tommy Robinson is a self serving twat.
WTF is going on in your head?
I'm not saying ANY of you are, in fact I would say  none of you are, not condemning something is is not condoning it. But as I've said, you have all criticised him on many threads and posts yet say little or nothing on the posts about the activities of SOME  Muslims and there behaviour. I've made this point before and that is my point now.

Jimmy, I don't think any sensible informed person would disagree that 'some' of the Islamic community have behaved disgracefully. However, I think brand 'Tommy' utilised an opening, he was heavily coached and allegedly financially backed by some unwholesome individuals with support coming from as far as Israel. He whipped up support from the British nation who were tired and neglected of the UK media ignoring their concerns. But as time has gone by, his profile has reduced, his support wavered, and scepticism has become a residual part of the personality that is Stephen Yaxley Lennon. It's over for him.
Logged
El Capitan
Reply #82 on: Today at 10:36:04 PM
Quote from: 38red on Today at 10:26:11 PM
The loathsome twat has been done for stalking now
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/mar/19/tommy-robinson-given-stalking-ban-after-threats-to-journalist


threatened to falsely accuse Lizzie Deardens partner of being a paedophile



 lost souey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
