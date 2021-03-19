|
Jimmy Cooper
Cut the waffle. He founded the EDL. Hes a racist cunt.
Cause and effect bumcat, more deflective waffle from you, how squrprising.
Yep, just about the first thing youve got right. Being a racist caused him to found a racist movement
Send poor Tommy a tenner and you can join the club
It's quite clear that people like you and Bob and towz and Robbso will not accept there are social problems caused by the activities for Muslim men no matter what facts are presented without malice or predjudice, have you watched the documentary by Trevor Phillips ( the former head of the commission for racial equality) its even handed and fair. You might be surprised at some of the conclusions he has reached about how the commission approached race and what he has subsequently found.There was mention and a clip shown of a film made for schools about grooming gangs, the initial film showed some twenty something Muslim men in cars , the film was not released and a new one made featuring two white teenage lads and a black lad of the same age , no mention of showing of the main perpetrators,Political expediency at its finest. People with your blinkered attitude are inadvertent enablers.
towz
Coulby, you are obviously on a wind-up, or so devastatingly stupid you are beyond all help, but either way I'll indulge you
I accept that there are men, who would call themselves Muslims, who prey on underage and generally underprivileged girls for their sexual gratification. I abhor and detest this behaviour and they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law
What I do not do is obsess about this to the point of monomania and fantasize about the lurid details of it.
I also refuse to allow myself to assume that this applies to all men who claim to be followers of Islam, or allow these unfortunate instances of criminal behaviour and sexual deviance to inform my views of over 1 billion fellow human beings
« Last Edit: Today at 07:54:49 PM by towz »
ccole
Neither, I am not an edl or Tommy Robinson supporter no matter how many times you say it.Just informed .
Some people will never be convinced, or even consider to pause for a minute and look at an issue from another angle, despite how much evidence is put in front of them. Their minds are made up and it just wouldnt be cool within their circles to appear to have an open mind or even discussion about some subjects, no matter how much evidence is put in front of them.
You can knock Robinson all you want, but he clearly has some balls to put up with the hassle he receives for his beliefs (no amount of money can compensate for that) many on this thread wouldnt speak out on their true beliefs on a topic at somewhere like work in case someone took it the wrong way and thought less of them.
Spineless? No. Self preservation? ... no shame, unless you knock those who are willing to put their neck on the line for what they believe (without hurting innocent others)
As the saying goes, try telling someone on the left they are wrong, and see just how much intolerance and hate they demonstrate. far more than having a similar discussion with someone leaning to the right.
BTW - never given him a £1 and never been on an EDL March. Just know what is wrong and right without relying on MSN to educate me.
Jimmy Cooper
Two things, I'm not labelling all Muslims, I am calling out the teachings that make woman lesser beings that allow this.
Secondly, I never start these threads, I merely respond to them.
My main point is that you and the above named constantly call out Tommy Robinson and remain silent when any threads about deviant Muslim behaviour are started.You could say your silence is deafening yet you clamour to sneer at Tommy Robinson.
In a week where there were protests about the stalking and murder of a woman, a Muslim man was spared jail after stalking and sexually assaulting a young woman, (it could have been rape but she scared him off) because it " would have been hard on his family". There was the case in Rotherham where a Muslim man tried to kidnap six different woman whilst he was delivering pizzas, and you tell me there is no problem with Muslim men's behaviour in this country.
Because of their oppressive upbringing and the belief that all UK girls are slags they have a warped attitude towards women in general and white girls in particular.
My friend's sister in law asked if she could come to the match with us because she was getting pestered by one of the Paki's ( deliberate insult) who collected the money when we packed up behind that old industrial structure next to the a66.
The problem is not Tommy Robinson, he's a by product of what was and still is happening in this country.
Jimmy Cooper
OK I give up
Or is it you can't refute.
No, its definitely not that
What then?
Jimmy Cooper
I hate to say this, but youve lost the fucking plot.
Why, I didn't start this thread, what plot have I lost.?
You are making shit up, do so about strangers if you wish but dont imply Im a peado sympathiser because I think Tommy Robinson is a self serving twat.
WTF is going on in your head?
I'm not saying ANY of you are, in fact I would say none of you are, not condemning something is is not condoning it. But as I've said, you have all criticised him on many threads and posts yet say little or nothing on the posts about the activities of SOME Muslims and there behaviour. I've made this point before and that is my point now.
MrPorkandbean
Jimmy, I don't think any sensible informed person would disagree that 'some' of the Islamic community have behaved disgracefully. However, I think brand 'Tommy' utilised an opening, he was heavily coached and allegedly financially backed by some unwholesome individuals with support coming from as far as Israel. He whipped up support from the British nation who were tired and neglected of the UK media ignoring their concerns. But as time has gone by, his profile has reduced, his support wavered, and scepticism has become a residual part of the personality that is Stephen Yaxley Lennon. It's over for him.
