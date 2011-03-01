|
El Capitan
|
I really thought him been sent down for reporting on the muslim grooming gang was gonna change things and see a rise against the establishment
There was a feeling that the working class had just had enough and Tommy represented all of us who got told be silent and ignored
Watch the end of this video, thousands of patriots turned out that day when he got sent down and at the time I thought we were about to have a civil war on our hands.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4NSpTvb3hI
You should have got off your arse and helped him start the civil war then?
He couldnt even get a round in with the £20 you donated to him, never mind a decent coke sesh
You're an absolute clown mate
I never said I wanted a civil war I said I thought there was gonna be one
Try reading the post before you comment
You were gutted pal
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
This is definitely where right wingers on here say they are the only ones who recognise and care about Asian grooming gangs
Go!
Is that because the left wingers ignore it?.
(I put politics slightly behind religion in the duplicitous and disingenuous sector of live)
So did the police
They were all scared of being labelled racists, the useless gets.
In your last posts you have described your view of Muslims strongly suggesting that you believe all Muslims are barbarians, and only left wingers ignored grooming gangs.
The former is almost a definition of racism and the latter is also wrong
Seriously, do you think you are a racist?
ccole
In their hatred of anything to right of political centre, for fear as been classed as 'Far Right' in their own little bubbles, they are blind to the bigger picture.
Watch the video linked above.
The 'Establishment' fear anyone who might wake up 'the masses' Robinson had more followers on social media than the three main political parties.
His 'Mortgage fraud' which I understand he lied on an application to borrow more money (I inflated my earnings to get my first house) was less value than some of the MP's expense fiddles.
He has never been convicted of a racist crime, though there are plenty of laws to clamp down on such behaviour in the UK. (see putting a Hitler mustache on a dog for reference)
Some of the tings he has said might be classed as boarder line, but for every example of his, I will find a worse one from a Dianne Abacus or other Labour MP's.
When they take him to court, its always a magistrate court. On some of the charges brought against him, if me or you pleaded not guilty too them we would be referred to Crown Court where any sentence would be greater. They wont sit him in front of a jury because they know 11 members of the public wouldn't convict him on the evidence that they have had on him.
We should all be concerned about the treatment he has had, not because he is Tommy Robinson, but because Multi National Companies and our Government have silenced him. The law has been abused.
It's a democracy thing.
When the SFLD's wake up, it will be far too late.
Jimmy Cooper
Fuck off with your reasoned and articulate post.😄
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
