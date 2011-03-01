Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 19, 2021, 05:25:14 PM
Author Topic: Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie  (Read 629 times)
El Capitan
« on: Yesterday at 12:00:19 PM »
Well I am absolutely taken aback by this news 



https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/tommy-robinson-cocaine-donations-prison-b1787467.html
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:10:07 PM »
To be fair spending it on coke and ho is probably a better use of it
38red
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:26:05 PM »
So long, and thanks for all the sniff!
T_Bone
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:45:12 PM »
I like how they leave out the money he spent on his campaigns  lost

Their just trying to turn his supporters against him but we're not daft  :like:

Rest of you sheep just carry on  :jackanory:
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:49:22 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 12:45:12 PM
we're not daft

  :basil:  :basil:  :basil:  :basil:  :basil:
ccole
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:30:39 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:00:19 PM
Well I am absolutely taken aback by this news 



https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/tommy-robinson-cocaine-donations-prison-b1787467.html

Just a pity he is banned from responding to these allegations in the public domain.  sshhh
 

Like boxing a man with his hands tied...... The type of 'fight' SFLD's love.  :wanker:


Try not to be a sheep, listen to an alternative balanced view, 


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4UoJareHfIw
towz
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:57:33 PM »
Poor Tommy, send him some more money
T_Bone
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:06:44 PM »
Tommy's a lovely lad whose been persecuted for speaking out  :unlike:

Thing is he can't speak out now cos the media have silenced him  lost

So now they cab write what they like about him and smear him with lies when Tommy can't defend himself  souey

Their lower then a snakes belly  :wanker:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:09:44 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 12:49:22 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 12:45:12 PM
we're not daft

  :basil:  :basil:  :basil:  :basil:  :basil:

Laughed 😂
T_Bone
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:32:29 PM »
I really thought him been sent down for reporting on the muslim grooming gang was gonna change things and see a rise against the establishment  :like:

There was a feeling that the working class had just had enough and Tommy represented all of us who got told be silent and ignored  :unlike:

Watch the end of this video, thousands of patriots turned out that day when he got sent down and at the time I thought we were about to have a civil war on our hands.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4NSpTvb3hI
Wee_Willie
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:43:27 PM »
He is an activist like the Owen Jones types. Whereas Jones gets on to air his poison on MSM and paid decently enabling him to put bread on his table, TR has to rely on funding from followers for an income as his opinions are unpalatable for the ideology.
T_Bone
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:54:48 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 06:43:27 PM
He is an activist like the Owen Jones types. Whereas Jones gets on to air his poison on MSM and paid decently enabling him to put bread on his table, TR has to rely on funding from followers for an income as his opinions are unpalatable for the ideology.

Owen Jones is a posh boy who has no clue about the real world  :unlike:

Tommys different cos he talks about his life experience and not what he's read in a book  :like:
El Capitan
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:08:34 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:32:29 PM
I really thought him been sent down for reporting on the muslim grooming gang was gonna change things and see a rise against the establishment  :like:

There was a feeling that the working class had just had enough and Tommy represented all of us who got told be silent and ignored  :unlike:

Watch the end of this video, thousands of patriots turned out that day when he got sent down and at the time I thought we were about to have a civil war on our hands.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4NSpTvb3hI



You should have got off your arse and helped him start the civil war then? 



He couldnt even get a round in with the £20 you donated to him, never mind a decent coke sesh
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
T_Bone
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:16:20 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:08:34 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:32:29 PM
I really thought him been sent down for reporting on the muslim grooming gang was gonna change things and see a rise against the establishment  :like:

There was a feeling that the working class had just had enough and Tommy represented all of us who got told be silent and ignored  :unlike:

Watch the end of this video, thousands of patriots turned out that day when he got sent down and at the time I thought we were about to have a civil war on our hands.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4NSpTvb3hI



You should have got off your arse and helped him start the civil war then? 



He couldnt even get a round in with the £20 you donated to him, never mind a decent coke sesh

You're an absolute clown mate  :unlike:

I never said I wanted a civil war I said I thought there was gonna be one  lost

Try reading the post before you comment  :wanker:
Robbso
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:17:59 PM »
Is Tommy skint then?
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:01:56 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 07:17:59 PM
Is Tommy skint then?
He's getting fuck all of me.😉😉
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:08:04 PM »
Ill send him a quid.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:22:00 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:08:04 PM
Ill send him a quid.
Send it to me instead, and another 99 to keep it company.£££'s
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:29:44 PM »
£1.99 on its way.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:43:12 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:29:44 PM
£1.99 on its way.
I put £££ not pence Scrooge.😃
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:31:54 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 07:16:20 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:08:34 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:32:29 PM
I really thought him been sent down for reporting on the muslim grooming gang was gonna change things and see a rise against the establishment  :like:

There was a feeling that the working class had just had enough and Tommy represented all of us who got told be silent and ignored  :unlike:

Watch the end of this video, thousands of patriots turned out that day when he got sent down and at the time I thought we were about to have a civil war on our hands.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4NSpTvb3hI



You should have got off your arse and helped him start the civil war then? 



He couldnt even get a round in with the £20 you donated to him, never mind a decent coke sesh

You're an absolute clown mate  :unlike:

I never said I wanted a civil war I said I thought there was gonna be one  lost

Try reading the post before you comment  :wanker:



You were gutted pal 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:46:27 PM »
GOOD LAD TOMMY 20 EURO OFF ME  :like:
El Capitan
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:48:35 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:46:27 PM
GOOD LAD TOMMY 20 EURO OFF ME  :like:


Straight up his beak  mcl mcl
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:04:16 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:48:35 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:46:27 PM
GOOD LAD TOMMY 20 EURO OFF ME  :like:


Straight up his beak  mcl mcl
TOMMY DID IT YEARS AGO NOT NOW HE IS BUSY DOING HIS NEW GAFF UP HE BOUGHT IN SPAIN LAST YEAR
HOPEFULLY GET OUT THERE TO HAVE A SESH WITH HIM  :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:20:19 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:04:16 PM

HOPEFULLY GET OUT THERE TO HAVE A BUMFUN SESH WITH HIM  :like:
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Wee_Willie
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:37:12 PM »
https://www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/news-article/three-men-convicted-sexually-exploiting-girls
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:38:29 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:37:12 PM
https://www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/news-article/three-men-convicted-sexually-exploiting-girls
Racist, reported.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
towz
« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:41:12 AM »
It's a funny old world, when racist beggars with substance abuse problems are idolized by certain people
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:09:53 AM »
This is definitely where right wingers on here say they are the only ones who recognise and care about Asian grooming gangs

Go!
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:12:54 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:41:12 AM
It's a funny old world, when racist beggars with substance abuse problems are idolized by certain people
It's even stranger when people who speak out about an insidious religion based culture that  willfully lives separate lies from everyday society, that subjugates and oppresses its own females,  that rapes and  murders their own daughters and wives, gang rape other people's children and murders innocent people are considered the problem.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:17:31 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:09:53 AM
This is definitely where right wingers on here say they are the only ones who recognise and care about Asian grooming gangs

Go!


Is that because the left wingers ignore it?.
(I put politics slightly behind religion in the duplicitous and disingenuous sector of live)
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
towz
« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:22:50 AM »
Nailed it Bob   charles
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #32 on: Today at 09:34:28 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 09:17:31 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:09:53 AM
This is definitely where right wingers on here say they are the only ones who recognise and care about Asian grooming gangs

Go!


Is that because the left wingers ignore it?.
(I put politics slightly behind religion in the duplicitous and disingenuous sector of live)

So did the police  They were all scared of being labelled racists, the useless gets.

In your last posts you have described your view of Muslims strongly suggesting that you believe all Muslims are barbarians, and only left wingers ignored grooming gangs.

The former is almost a definition of racism and the latter is also wrong 

Seriously, do you think you are a racist?

Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #33 on: Today at 10:04:01 AM »
No, do you think I am ?
As I have said before, you and others on here post abou t Tommy Robinson but never about Muslim behaviour in this country so I put up a counter point .Matty started this thread, why?,what is to be gained by it. I don't think all Muslims are barbaric, but their patriarchal religious based culture has no place in this country. Go and research some articles from respected websites about how their women are treat by their own father's, brothers, and husband's. All I ever post on here are facts that are in the mainstream media, not obscure " patriot" websites.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Wee_Willie
« Reply #34 on: Today at 10:11:06 AM »
It is factual based on Alex Jay's independent investigation, that was done almost 8 years ago, that concluded that Labour councils and other public servants such as police were turning a blind eye to child abuse of vulnerable under-aged white girls because they were afraid of being branded racist. And still the abuse continues because of an ideology.
Robbso
« Reply #35 on: Today at 10:28:29 AM »
Any opinions on the scandal of child sex abuse dating back to the 70s, the cover up and threats dished out by various clubs to journalists threatening to expose them or their coaching staff.

Racist, reported😌 Ill save you the job :basil: :basil:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #36 on: Today at 10:45:04 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:28:29 AM
Any opinions on the scandal of child sex abuse dating back to the 70s, the cover up and threats dished out by various clubs to journalists threatening to expose them or their coaching staff.

Racist, reported😌 Ill save you the job :basil: :basil:

You forgot the abuse by Catholic priests, but these are individual acts by sexual predators, not a cultural based one that regards women as lesser beings.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
« Reply #37 on: Today at 11:41:32 AM »
Hundreds / thousands of individual acts?


Sounds like a culture to me
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #38 on: Today at 11:52:16 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:41:32 AM
Hundreds / thousands of individual acts?


Sounds like a culture to me
You're not very informed then.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that
ccole
« Reply #39 on: Today at 12:16:59 PM »
In their hatred of anything to right of political centre, for fear as been classed as 'Far Right' in their own little bubbles, they are blind to the bigger picture.

Watch the video linked above.

The 'Establishment' fear anyone who might wake up 'the masses' Robinson had more followers on social media than the three main political parties.

His 'Mortgage fraud' which I understand he lied on an application to borrow more money (I inflated my earnings to get my first house) was less value than some of the MP's expense fiddles.

He has never been convicted of a racist crime, though there are plenty of laws to clamp down on such behaviour in the UK. (see putting a Hitler mustache on a dog for reference)

Some of the tings he has said might be classed as boarder line, but for every example of his, I will find a worse one from a Dianne Abacus or other Labour MP's.

When they take him to court, its always a magistrate court. On some of the charges brought against him, if me or you pleaded not guilty too them we would be referred to Crown Court where any sentence would be greater. They wont sit him in front of a jury because they know 11 members of the public wouldn't convict him on the evidence that they have had on him. 


We should all be concerned about the treatment he has had, not because he is Tommy Robinson, but because Multi National Companies and our Government have silenced him. The law has been abused.

It's a democracy thing.


When the SFLD's wake up, it will be far too late.    :wanker:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:30:29 PM »
Quote from: ccole on Today at 12:16:59 PM
In their hatred of anything to right of political centre, for fear as been classed as 'Far Right' in their own little bubbles, they are blind to the bigger picture.

Watch the video linked above.

The 'Establishment' fear anyone who might wake up 'the masses' Robinson had more followers on social media than the three main political parties.

His 'Mortgage fraud' which I understand he lied on an application to borrow more money (I inflated my earnings to get my first house) was less value than some of the MP's expense fiddles.

He has never been convicted of a racist crime, though there are plenty of laws to clamp down on such behaviour in the UK. (see putting a Hitler mustache on a dog for reference)

Some of the tings he has said might be classed as boarder line, but for every example of his, I will find a worse one from a Dianne Abacus or other Labour MP's.

When they take him to court, its always a magistrate court. On some of the charges brought against him, if me or you pleaded not guilty too them we would be referred to Crown Court where any sentence would be greater. They wont sit him in front of a jury because they know 11 members of the public wouldn't convict him on the evidence that they have had on him. 


We should all be concerned about the treatment he has had, not because he is Tommy Robinson, but because Multi National Companies and our Government have silenced him. The law has been abused.

It's a democracy thing.


When the SFLD's wake up, it will be far too late.    :wanker:


Fuck off with your reasoned and articulate post.😄
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
« Reply #41 on: Today at 12:32:18 PM »
Send him a fiver. Poor lads skint
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #42 on: Today at 12:35:09 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:32:18 PM
Send him a fiver. Poor lads skint
Where's my money.😩
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:37:06 PM »
Cut the waffle. He founded the EDL. Hes a racist cunt.





Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:59:57 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:37:06 PM
Cut the waffle. He founded the EDL. Hes a racist cunt.






Cause and effect bumcat, more deflective waffle from you, how surprising.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Erimus44
« Reply #45 on: Today at 03:25:15 PM »
Quote from: ccole on Today at 12:16:59 PM
When they take him to court, its always a magistrate court. On some of the charges brought against him, if me or you pleaded not guilty too them we would be referred to Crown Court where any sentence would be greater. They wont sit him in front of a jury because they know 11 members of the public wouldn't convict him on the evidence that they have had on him. 

What the fuck are you gibbering on about you absolute mouth breathing fuck wit? You clearly have no idea how our legal system works.

 rava souey
Wee_Willie
« Reply #46 on: Today at 05:18:08 PM »
Nish Kumar is more openly racist than TR
