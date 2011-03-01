T_Bone

Re: Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:45:12 PM »



Their just trying to turn his supporters against him but we're not daft



Rest of you sheep just carry on

towz

Poor Tommy « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:57:33 PM » Poor Tommy, send him some more money

T_Bone

Re: Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:06:44 PM »



Thing is he can't speak out now cos the media have silenced him



So now they cab write what they like about him and smear him with lies when Tommy can't defend himself



Tommy's a lovely lad whose been persecuted for speaking out

T_Bone

Re: Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:32:29 PM »



There was a feeling that the working class had just had enough and Tommy represented all of us who got told be silent and ignored



Watch the end of this video, thousands of patriots turned out that day when he got sent down and at the time I thought we were about to have a civil war on our hands.



I really thought him been sent down for reporting on the muslim grooming gang was gonna change things and see a rise against the establishment

There was a feeling that the working class had just had enough and Tommy represented all of us who got told be silent and ignored

Watch the end of this video, thousands of patriots turned out that day when he got sent down and at the time I thought we were about to have a civil war on our hands.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4NSpTvb3hI

Wee_Willie

Re: Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:43:27 PM » He is an activist like the Owen Jones types. Whereas Jones gets on to air his poison on MSM and paid decently enabling him to put bread on his table, TR has to rely on funding from followers for an income as his opinions are unpalatable for the ideology.

T_Bone

Re: Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:54:48 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 06:43:27 PM He is an activist like the Owen Jones types. Whereas Jones gets on to air his poison on MSM and paid decently enabling him to put bread on his table, TR has to rely on funding from followers for an income as his opinions are unpalatable for the ideology.



Owen Jones is a posh boy who has no clue about the real world



Owen Jones is a posh boy who has no clue about the real world

Tommys different cos he talks about his life experience and not what he's read in a book

El Capitan

Re: Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:08:34 PM » Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:32:29 PM



There was a feeling that the working class had just had enough and Tommy represented all of us who got told be silent and ignored



Watch the end of this video, thousands of patriots turned out that day when he got sent down and at the time I thought we were about to have a civil war on our hands.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4NSpTvb3hI

I really thought him been sent down for reporting on the muslim grooming gang was gonna change things and see a rise against the establishmentThere was a feeling that the working class had just had enough and Tommy represented all of us who got told be silent and ignoredWatch the end of this video, thousands of patriots turned out that day when he got sent down and at the time I thought we were about to have a civil war on our hands.





You should have got off your arse and helped him start the civil war then?







You should have got off your arse and helped him start the civil war then?

He couldnt even get a round in with the £20 you donated to him, never mind a decent coke sesh

T_Bone

Re: Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:16:20 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:08:34 PM



There was a feeling that the working class had just had enough and Tommy represented all of us who got told be silent and ignored



Watch the end of this video, thousands of patriots turned out that day when he got sent down and at the time I thought we were about to have a civil war on our hands.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4NSpTvb3hI

I really thought him been sent down for reporting on the muslim grooming gang was gonna change things and see a rise against the establishmentThere was a feeling that the working class had just had enough and Tommy represented all of us who got told be silent and ignoredWatch the end of this video, thousands of patriots turned out that day when he got sent down and at the time I thought we were about to have a civil war on our hands.





You should have got off your arse and helped him start the civil war then?







He couldnt even get a round in with the £20 you donated to him, never mind a decent coke sesh

You should have got off your arse and helped him start the civil war then?He couldnt even get a round in with the £20 you donated to him, never mind a decent coke sesh

You're an absolute clown mate



I never said I wanted a civil war I said I thought there was gonna be one



You're an absolute clown mate

I never said I wanted a civil war I said I thought there was gonna be one

Try reading the post before you comment

towz

Good old Tommy « Reply #27 on: Today at 07:41:12 AM » It's a funny old world, when racist beggars with substance abuse problems are idolized by certain people

Jimmy Cooper

Re: Good old Tommy « Reply #29 on: Today at 09:12:54 AM » Quote from: towz on Today at 07:41:12 AM It's a funny old world, when racist beggars with substance abuse problems are idolized by certain people

It's even stranger when people who speak out about an insidious religion based culture that willfully lives separate lies from everyday society, that subjugates and oppresses its own females, that rapes and murders their own daughters and wives, gang rape other people's children and murders innocent people are considered the problem.

Jimmy Cooper

Posts: 24 797The ace face. Re: Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie « Reply #33 on: Today at 10:04:01 AM » No, do you think I am ?

As I have said before, you and others on here post abou t Tommy Robinson but never about Muslim behaviour in this country so I put up a counter point .Matty started this thread, why?,what is to be gained by it. I don't think all Muslims are barbaric, but their patriarchal religious based culture has no place in this country. Go and research some articles from respected websites about how their women are treat by their own father's, brothers, and husband's. All I ever post on here are facts that are in the mainstream media, not obscure " patriot" websites.

Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Wee_Willie

Re: Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie « Reply #34 on: Today at 10:11:06 AM » It is factual based on Alex Jay's independent investigation, that was done almost 8 years ago, that concluded that Labour councils and other public servants such as police were turning a blind eye to child abuse of vulnerable under-aged white girls because they were afraid of being branded racist. And still the abuse continues because of an ideology.

Robbso

Re: Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie « Reply #35 on: Today at 10:28:29 AM »



Any opinions on the scandal of child sex abuse dating back to the 70s, the cover up and threats dished out by various clubs to journalists threatening to expose them or their coaching staff.

Racist, reported😌 Ill save you the job

Jimmy Cooper

Re: Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie « Reply #36 on: Today at 10:45:04 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:28:29 AM



Racist, reported😌 Ill save you the job

Any opinions on the scandal of child sex abuse dating back to the 70s, the cover up and threats dished out by various clubs to journalists threatening to expose them or their coaching staff.Racist, reported😌 Ill save you the job

You forgot the abuse by Catholic priests, but these are individual acts by sexual predators, not a cultural based one that regards women as lesser beings.

ccole

Re: Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie « Reply #39 on: Today at 12:16:59 PM »



Watch the video linked above.



The 'Establishment' fear anyone who might wake up 'the masses' Robinson had more followers on social media than the three main political parties.



His 'Mortgage fraud' which I understand he lied on an application to borrow more money (I inflated my earnings to get my first house) was less value than some of the MP's expense fiddles.



He has never been convicted of a racist crime, though there are plenty of laws to clamp down on such behaviour in the UK. (see putting a Hitler mustache on a dog for reference)



Some of the tings he has said might be classed as boarder line, but for every example of his, I will find a worse one from a Dianne Abacus or other Labour MP's.



When they take him to court, its always a magistrate court. On some of the charges brought against him, if me or you pleaded not guilty too them we would be referred to Crown Court where any sentence would be greater. They wont sit him in front of a jury because they know 11 members of the public wouldn't convict him on the evidence that they have had on him.





We should all be concerned about the treatment he has had, not because he is Tommy Robinson, but because Multi National Companies and our Government have silenced him. The law has been abused.



It's a democracy thing.





When the SFLD's wake up, it will be far too late.



In their hatred of anything to right of political centre, for fear as been classed as 'Far Right' in their own little bubbles, they are blind to the bigger picture.

Watch the video linked above.

The 'Establishment' fear anyone who might wake up 'the masses' Robinson had more followers on social media than the three main political parties.

His 'Mortgage fraud' which I understand he lied on an application to borrow more money (I inflated my earnings to get my first house) was less value than some of the MP's expense fiddles.

He has never been convicted of a racist crime, though there are plenty of laws to clamp down on such behaviour in the UK. (see putting a Hitler mustache on a dog for reference)

Some of the tings he has said might be classed as boarder line, but for every example of his, I will find a worse one from a Dianne Abacus or other Labour MP's.

When they take him to court, its always a magistrate court. On some of the charges brought against him, if me or you pleaded not guilty too them we would be referred to Crown Court where any sentence would be greater. They wont sit him in front of a jury because they know 11 members of the public wouldn't convict him on the evidence that they have had on him.

We should all be concerned about the treatment he has had, not because he is Tommy Robinson, but because Multi National Companies and our Government have silenced him. The law has been abused.

It's a democracy thing.

When the SFLD's wake up, it will be far too late.

Jimmy Cooper

Re: Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie « Reply #40 on: Today at 12:30:29 PM » Quote from: ccole on Today at 12:16:59 PM



Watch the video linked above.



The 'Establishment' fear anyone who might wake up 'the masses' Robinson had more followers on social media than the three main political parties.



His 'Mortgage fraud' which I understand he lied on an application to borrow more money (I inflated my earnings to get my first house) was less value than some of the MP's expense fiddles.



He has never been convicted of a racist crime, though there are plenty of laws to clamp down on such behaviour in the UK. (see putting a Hitler mustache on a dog for reference)



Some of the tings he has said might be classed as boarder line, but for every example of his, I will find a worse one from a Dianne Abacus or other Labour MP's.



When they take him to court, its always a magistrate court. On some of the charges brought against him, if me or you pleaded not guilty too them we would be referred to Crown Court where any sentence would be greater. They wont sit him in front of a jury because they know 11 members of the public wouldn't convict him on the evidence that they have had on him.





We should all be concerned about the treatment he has had, not because he is Tommy Robinson, but because Multi National Companies and our Government have silenced him. The law has been abused.



It's a democracy thing.





When the SFLD's wake up, it will be far too late.





Fuck off with your reasoned and articulate post.😄