I really thought him been sent down for reporting on the muslim grooming gang was gonna change things and see a rise against the establishment
There was a feeling that the working class had just had enough and Tommy represented all of us who got told be silent and ignored
Watch the end of this video, thousands of patriots turned out that day when he got sent down and at the time I thought we were about to have a civil war on our hands.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4NSpTvb3hI
You should have got off your arse and helped him start the civil war then?
He couldnt even get a round in with the £20 you donated to him, never mind a decent coke sesh
You're an absolute clown mate
I never said I wanted a civil war I said I thought there was gonna be one
Try reading the post before you comment
You were gutted pal
