T_Bone

Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:45:12 PM



Their just trying to turn his supporters against him but we're not daft



Their just trying to turn his supporters against him but we're not daft

Rest of you sheep just carry on I like how they leave out the money he spent on his campaigns

towz

Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:57:33 PM » Poor Tommy, send him some more money

T_Bone

Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:06:44 PM



Thing is he can't speak out now cos the media have silenced him



So now they cab write what they like about him and smear him with lies when Tommy can't defend himself



Tommy's a lovely lad whose been persecuted for speaking out

Thing is he can't speak out now cos the media have silenced him

So now they cab write what they like about him and smear him with lies when Tommy can't defend himself

Their lower then a snakes belly

T_Bone

Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:32:29 PM



There was a feeling that the working class had just had enough and Tommy represented all of us who got told be silent and ignored



Watch the end of this video, thousands of patriots turned out that day when he got sent down and at the time I thought we were about to have a civil war on our hands.



I really thought him been sent down for reporting on the muslim grooming gang was gonna change things and see a rise against the establishment

There was a feeling that the working class had just had enough and Tommy represented all of us who got told be silent and ignored

Watch the end of this video, thousands of patriots turned out that day when he got sent down and at the time I thought we were about to have a civil war on our hands.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4NSpTvb3hI

Wee_Willie

Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:43:27 PM » He is an activist like the Owen Jones types. Whereas Jones gets on to air his poison on MSM and paid decently enabling him to put bread on his table, TR has to rely on funding from followers for an income as his opinions are unpalatable for the ideology.

T_Bone

Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:54:48 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 06:43:27 PM He is an activist like the Owen Jones types. Whereas Jones gets on to air his poison on MSM and paid decently enabling him to put bread on his table, TR has to rely on funding from followers for an income as his opinions are unpalatable for the ideology.



Owen Jones is a posh boy who has no clue about the real world



Owen Jones is a posh boy who has no clue about the real world

Tommys different cos he talks about his life experience and not what he's read in a book

El Capitan

Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:08:34 PM » Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:32:29 PM



There was a feeling that the working class had just had enough and Tommy represented all of us who got told be silent and ignored



Watch the end of this video, thousands of patriots turned out that day when he got sent down and at the time I thought we were about to have a civil war on our hands.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4NSpTvb3hI

I really thought him been sent down for reporting on the muslim grooming gang was gonna change things and see a rise against the establishmentThere was a feeling that the working class had just had enough and Tommy represented all of us who got told be silent and ignoredWatch the end of this video, thousands of patriots turned out that day when he got sent down and at the time I thought we were about to have a civil war on our hands.





You should have got off your arse and helped him start the civil war then?







You should have got off your arse and helped him start the civil war then?

He couldnt even get a round in with the £20 you donated to him, never mind a decent coke sesh