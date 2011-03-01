Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 19, 2021, 12:12:51 AM
Author Topic: Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie  (Read 404 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 44 970


« on: Yesterday at 12:00:19 PM »
Well I am absolutely taken aback by this news 



https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/tommy-robinson-cocaine-donations-prison-b1787467.html
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 584


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:10:07 PM »
To be fair spending it on coke and ho is probably a better use of it
38red
Posts: 608


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:26:05 PM »
So long, and thanks for all the sniff!
T_Bone
Posts: 2 133


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:45:12 PM »
I like how they leave out the money he spent on his campaigns  lost

Their just trying to turn his supporters against him but we're not daft  :like:

Rest of you sheep just carry on  :jackanory:
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 701


Bugger.


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:49:22 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 12:45:12 PM
we're not daft

  :basil:  :basil:  :basil:  :basil:  :basil:
ccole
Posts: 4 248


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:30:39 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:00:19 PM
Well I am absolutely taken aback by this news 



https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/tommy-robinson-cocaine-donations-prison-b1787467.html

Just a pity he is banned from responding to these allegations in the public domain.  sshhh
 

Like boxing a man with his hands tied...... The type of 'fight' SFLD's love.  :wanker:


Try not to be a sheep, listen to an alternative balanced view, 


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4UoJareHfIw
towz
Posts: 9 177


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:57:33 PM »
Poor Tommy, send him some more money
T_Bone
Posts: 2 133


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:06:44 PM »
Tommy's a lovely lad whose been persecuted for speaking out  :unlike:

Thing is he can't speak out now cos the media have silenced him  lost

So now they cab write what they like about him and smear him with lies when Tommy can't defend himself  souey

Their lower then a snakes belly  :wanker:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 478



« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:09:44 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 12:49:22 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 12:45:12 PM
we're not daft

  :basil:  :basil:  :basil:  :basil:  :basil:

Laughed 😂
T_Bone
Posts: 2 133


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:32:29 PM »
I really thought him been sent down for reporting on the muslim grooming gang was gonna change things and see a rise against the establishment  :like:

There was a feeling that the working class had just had enough and Tommy represented all of us who got told be silent and ignored  :unlike:

Watch the end of this video, thousands of patriots turned out that day when he got sent down and at the time I thought we were about to have a civil war on our hands.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4NSpTvb3hI
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 561



« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:43:27 PM »
He is an activist like the Owen Jones types. Whereas Jones gets on to air his poison on MSM and paid decently enabling him to put bread on his table, TR has to rely on funding from followers for an income as his opinions are unpalatable for the ideology.
T_Bone
Posts: 2 133


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:54:48 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 06:43:27 PM
He is an activist like the Owen Jones types. Whereas Jones gets on to air his poison on MSM and paid decently enabling him to put bread on his table, TR has to rely on funding from followers for an income as his opinions are unpalatable for the ideology.

Owen Jones is a posh boy who has no clue about the real world  :unlike:

Tommys different cos he talks about his life experience and not what he's read in a book  :like:
El Capitan
Posts: 44 970


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:08:34 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:32:29 PM
I really thought him been sent down for reporting on the muslim grooming gang was gonna change things and see a rise against the establishment  :like:

There was a feeling that the working class had just had enough and Tommy represented all of us who got told be silent and ignored  :unlike:

Watch the end of this video, thousands of patriots turned out that day when he got sent down and at the time I thought we were about to have a civil war on our hands.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4NSpTvb3hI



You should have got off your arse and helped him start the civil war then? 



He couldnt even get a round in with the £20 you donated to him, never mind a decent coke sesh
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
T_Bone
Posts: 2 133


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:16:20 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:08:34 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:32:29 PM
I really thought him been sent down for reporting on the muslim grooming gang was gonna change things and see a rise against the establishment  :like:

There was a feeling that the working class had just had enough and Tommy represented all of us who got told be silent and ignored  :unlike:

Watch the end of this video, thousands of patriots turned out that day when he got sent down and at the time I thought we were about to have a civil war on our hands.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4NSpTvb3hI



You should have got off your arse and helped him start the civil war then? 



He couldnt even get a round in with the £20 you donated to him, never mind a decent coke sesh

You're an absolute clown mate  :unlike:

I never said I wanted a civil war I said I thought there was gonna be one  lost

Try reading the post before you comment  :wanker:
Robbso
Posts: 14 615


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:17:59 PM »
Is Tommy skint then?
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 780


The ace face.


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:01:56 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 07:17:59 PM
Is Tommy skint then?
He's getting fuck all of me.😉😉
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Posts: 14 615


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:08:04 PM »
Ill send him a quid.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 780


The ace face.


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:22:00 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:08:04 PM
Ill send him a quid.
Send it to me instead, and another 99 to keep it company.£££'s
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Posts: 14 615


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:29:44 PM »
£1.99 on its way.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 780


The ace face.


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:43:12 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:29:44 PM
£1.99 on its way.
I put £££ not pence Scrooge.😃
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Posts: 44 970


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:31:54 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 07:16:20 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:08:34 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:32:29 PM
I really thought him been sent down for reporting on the muslim grooming gang was gonna change things and see a rise against the establishment  :like:

There was a feeling that the working class had just had enough and Tommy represented all of us who got told be silent and ignored  :unlike:

Watch the end of this video, thousands of patriots turned out that day when he got sent down and at the time I thought we were about to have a civil war on our hands.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4NSpTvb3hI



You should have got off your arse and helped him start the civil war then? 



He couldnt even get a round in with the £20 you donated to him, never mind a decent coke sesh

You're an absolute clown mate  :unlike:

I never said I wanted a civil war I said I thought there was gonna be one  lost

Try reading the post before you comment  :wanker:



You were gutted pal 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Posts: 11 557


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:46:27 PM »
GOOD LAD TOMMY 20 EURO OFF ME  :like:
El Capitan
Posts: 44 970


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:48:35 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:46:27 PM
GOOD LAD TOMMY 20 EURO OFF ME  :like:


Straight up his beak  mcl mcl
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Posts: 11 557


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:04:16 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:48:35 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:46:27 PM
GOOD LAD TOMMY 20 EURO OFF ME  :like:


Straight up his beak  mcl mcl
TOMMY DID IT YEARS AGO NOT NOW HE IS BUSY DOING HIS NEW GAFF UP HE BOUGHT IN SPAIN LAST YEAR
HOPEFULLY GET OUT THERE TO HAVE A SESH WITH HIM  :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 826



« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:20:19 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:04:16 PM

HOPEFULLY GET OUT THERE TO HAVE A BUMFUN SESH WITH HIM  :like:
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 561



« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:37:12 PM »
https://www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/news-article/three-men-convicted-sexually-exploiting-girls
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 780


The ace face.


« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:38:29 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:37:12 PM
https://www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/news-article/three-men-convicted-sexually-exploiting-girls
Racist, reported.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
