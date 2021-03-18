Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 18, 2021, 12:40:50 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie (Read 40 times)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 963
Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie
«
on:
Today
at 12:00:19 PM »
Well I am absolutely taken aback by this news
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/tommy-robinson-cocaine-donations-prison-b1787467.html
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 581
Re: Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:10:07 PM »
To be fair spending it on coke and ho is probably a better use of it
Logged
38red
Online
Posts: 608
Re: Tommy Robinson misused donations from far-right supporters, claim former allie
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:26:05 PM »
So long, and thanks for all the sniff!
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...