March 17, 2021, 09:48:22 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Chelsea Athletico Madrid
Author
Topic: Chelsea Athletico Madrid (Read 55 times)
Flar
Posts: 5 603
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone
Chelsea Athletico Madrid
Today
at 07:53:18 PM »
Fancy a few bookings in tonights game
Notorious Teesside Hardman
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 576
Re: Chelsea Athletico Madrid
Today
at 09:39:39 PM »
2 already, Chelsea in the lead now so guess they'll be a few challenges flying in for the rest of the match
