Is there a danger of Ben Houchen running for leader of the Tory party....... « on: Today at 07:30:17 PM » sometime in the future?



Why a "danger" you might ask.......



Well, IMHO he's doing a fantastic job as mayor at the moment, but he may feel he can accomplish more by climbing the political ladder. So there's a danger that climbing the ladder would inevitably see him spending a lot less time being devoted to matters concerning this area and delegating his projects!



I could quite easilysee him standing at the despatch box in the H.O.C.