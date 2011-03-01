Welcome,
March 18, 2021, 03:24:03 PM
Topic: The FA (Read 146 times)
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 611
The FA
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:35:46 PM »
Fucking Hell, heads should roll. The systematic abuse of young boys over the years is a disgrace. Its took 5 years to conclude the enquiry. The amount of people and clubs who were complicit in the actions of these dirty child rapist and abusers is astonishing. What a sick fucking world we live in
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 581
Re: The FA
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:46:56 AM »
Just read the summary of the main points, shocking for professional football as a whole, the FA are a disgrace if for nothing else just taking so long to actually issue the report.
Some big names in the frame for helping cover up.
Logged
towz
Offline
Posts: 9 176
Re: The FA
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:08:14 AM »
FA should be abolished
English football needs serious restructuring
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 478
Re: The FA
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:34:33 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 10:08:14 AM
FA should be abolished
English football needs serious restructuring
Probably right. Seems they are useless at everything. It seems to have taken *years* to move at all. Blue blazers, big badges, old boys' network
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 611
Re: The FA
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:54:58 AM »
British gymnastics next
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 182
Re: The FA
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:27:35 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 10:08:14 AM
FA should be abolished
English football needs serious restructuring
Get a woman President in - that'll sort it out
Logged
