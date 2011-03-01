Re: The FA « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:34:33 AM » Quote from: towz on Today at 10:08:14 AM FA should be abolished



English football needs serious restructuring



Probably right. Seems they are useless at everything. It seems to have taken *years* to move at all. Blue blazers, big badges, old boys' network Probably right. Seems they are useless at everything. It seems to have taken *years* to move at all. Blue blazers, big badges, old boys' network