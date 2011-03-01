Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The FA  (Read 146 times)
Robbso
« on: Yesterday at 06:35:46 PM »
Fucking Hell, heads should roll. The systematic abuse of young boys over the years is a disgrace. Its took 5 years to conclude the enquiry. The amount of people and clubs who were complicit in the actions of these dirty child rapist and abusers is astonishing. What a sick fucking world we live in souey
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:46:56 AM »
Just read the summary of the main points, shocking for professional football as a whole, the FA are a disgrace if for nothing else just taking so long to actually issue the report.

Some big names in the frame for helping cover up.  :wanker:
towz
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:08:14 AM »
FA should be abolished

English football needs serious restructuring
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:34:33 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:08:14 AM
FA should be abolished

English football needs serious restructuring

Probably right. Seems they are useless at everything. It seems to have taken *years* to move at all. Blue blazers, big badges, old boys' network
Robbso
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:54:58 AM »
British gymnastics next souey
John Theone
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:27:35 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:08:14 AM
FA should be abolished

English football needs serious restructuring

Get a woman President in - that'll sort it out

 :alf:
