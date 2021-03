Itchy_ring

« on: Yesterday at 05:42:24 PM »



Now when do the pubs open Mentioned back end of last year we were thinking about moving home after a good few years down south. Sold the house pretty much straight away in December and after what seems like a never ending covid riddled sales process we're done. Final exchanged on the purchase of a new gaff today, moving FridayNow when do the pubs open Logged

« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:07:50 PM » Cheers, looking forward to it, once the move is over and if me and the wife haven't murdered each other before the removal company turn up

« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:48:02 PM »



Did you pay with pie & mash for a flat on Dixons Bank?I moved back a few years back after a few years away. There is no place like home.

« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:20:34 PM » Good man. South of England fecked a few years ago, now a cesspit of illegals, dreadlocked lesbians in Hackney on the handouts, and wokeists looking for their next battle. Phillip Schofield next...he isnt gay enough!!!



Sold up myself, banked the money, and council flat sorted, if ya cant beat em join em....let the fun and games begin.



« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:38:18 PM » Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Yesterday at 10:20:34 PM Good man. South of England fecked a few years ago, now a cesspit of illegals, dreadlocked lesbians in Hackney on the handouts, and wokeists looking for their next battle. Phillip Schofield next...he isnt gay enough!!!



Sold up myself, banked the money, and council flat sorted, if ya cant beat em join em....let the fun and games begin.





If you want to avoid a southern experience avoid Gresham and abadingdong rd,

If you want to avoid a southern experience avoid Gresham and abadingdong rd, to avoid wokists keep off fmttm.😀