March 19, 2021, 06:40:26 AM
The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1
Author
Topic: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1 (Read 521 times)
John Theone
Posts: 189
The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1
«
on:
March 17, 2021, 02:43:40 PM
Origin: Clearly Mr Woodgate in his Leeds strip and came out during the Leeds Utd spying on training incident
Meaning: Used to signify that someone has been stalking?
Other uses: ???
Flar
Posts: 5 606
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone
Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1
«
Reply #1 on:
March 17, 2021, 07:54:00 PM
Ornithologists
Notorious Teesside Hardman
Minge
Posts: 10 507
Superstar
Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1
«
Reply #2 on:
March 17, 2021, 08:01:40 PM
Peeping Tom / voyeur / perv maybe
Jake past
Posts: 1 652
Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1
«
Reply #3 on:
March 17, 2021, 08:18:12 PM
Quote from: John Theone on March 17, 2021, 02:43:40 PM
Origin: Clearly Mr Woodgate in his Leeds strip and came out during the Leeds Utd spying on training incident
Meaning: Used to signify that someone has been stalking?
Other uses: ???
No idea, thought it was Merson
Think
had something to do with mad Mick and JT .
used to be another one.
think that had something to do with Matty and pp originally.
The now infamous clash on Tescos forecourt between lids and PP
not sur, think this was something to do with some gay mariner who used to post.
PD
originally capio
Haven't got a clue about the rest.
John Theone
Posts: 189
Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1
«
Reply #4 on:
March 17, 2021, 08:42:35 PM
Good info Jake
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 780
The ace face.
Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1
«
Reply #5 on:
March 17, 2021, 10:43:23 PM
The handbag was to signify petty rows, TM the stalker put Mattys picture up and it came from that.
The bearded guy was for ponce( liz Taylors ex hubbie picture)
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 826
Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1
«
Reply #6 on:
March 17, 2021, 11:41:33 PM
This one was for THUNDER
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 780
The ace face.
Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1
«
Reply #7 on:
March 17, 2021, 11:57:48 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 17, 2021, 11:41:33 PM
This one was for THUNDER
Wasting your time, Hes on red roar now,p
Robbso
Posts: 14 615
Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 07:32:11 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 17, 2021, 10:43:23 PM
The handbag was to signify petty rows, TM the stalker put Mattys picture up and it came from that.
The bearded guy was for ponce( liz Taylors ex hubbie picture)
Liza Manellis x husband, David Guest
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 780
The ace face.
Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 08:14:43 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 07:32:11 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 17, 2021, 10:43:23 PM
The handbag was to signify petty rows, TM the stalker put Mattys picture up and it came from that.
The bearded guy was for ponce( liz Taylors ex hubbie picture)
Liza Manellis x husband, David Guest
Who are you, the boards show biz reporter.😃
towz
Posts: 9 177
Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 09:16:24 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 17, 2021, 11:57:48 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 17, 2021, 11:41:33 PM
This one was for THUNDER
Wasting your time, Hes on red roar now,p
What did the shit stirring cunt flounce for?
Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 10:36:56 AM »
Me in my wellies at the COB v Flyme football match. True dat.
WTF?
Robbso
Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 10:56:46 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 08:14:43 AM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 07:32:11 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 17, 2021, 10:43:23 PM
The handbag was to signify petty rows, TM the stalker put Mattys picture up and it came from that.
The bearded guy was for ponce( liz Taylors ex hubbie picture)
Liza Manellis x husband, David Guest
Who are you, the boards show biz reporter.😃
Dont be snappy, you either know or you dont. He only married her because he was obsessed with her mother, and no that wasnt liz Taylor either
TMG501
Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 11:01:55 AM »
He only married her because he was obsessed with her mother, and no that wasnt liz Taylor either
[/quote]
Nah, not Liz Taylor. Everyone knows it's Judy Dench
John Theone
Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 12:29:40 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 10:36:56 AM
Me in my wellies at the COB v Flyme football match. True dat.
WTF?
That appeared after Boris got a milk shake thrown at him by some lefty loon (not you)
Fuck knows why Ben or Goldby thought it would make a good smiley - as far as I know nobody has ever used it (until you just did)
Jimmy Cooper
Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 01:06:33 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 12:29:40 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 10:36:56 AM
Me in my wellies at the COB v Flyme football match. True dat.
WTF?
That appeared after Boris got a milk shake thrown at him by some lefty loon (not you)
Fuck knows why Ben or Goldby thought it would make a good smiley - as far as I know nobody has ever used it (until you just did)
Thought it was Nigel garage.?
Robbso you know too much about show biz for a straight man....😃😃
El Capitan
Posts: 44 970
Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 01:45:12 PM »
There was about 3 milkshake smileys at one point... fuck knows why
Theres quite a few that I dont think Ive ever used, so Ill give them a run out now
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 01:48:06 PM by El Capitan
»
Robbso
Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 01:49:38 PM »
I found the baby one for some reason, it was then adopted on here.
Coulby lad, Im a full of useless knowledge
Jimmy Cooper
Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 02:02:00 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 01:49:38 PM
I found the baby one for some reason, it was then adopted on here.
Coulby lad, Im a full of useless knowledge
Handy for a pub quiz.👍😃
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 826
Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 04:54:03 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 17, 2021, 11:57:48 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 17, 2021, 11:41:33 PM
This one was for THUNDER
Wasting your time, Hes on red roar now,p
Heh - the big flouncy fanny will deffo have seen this.
Hi THUNDER you sad wanking twat.
John Theone
Posts: 189
Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 05:11:50 PM »
titled duh?
titled grace was this something to do with when Capio was W G Grace?
who is/was chrisK?
whats rudi voller doing here?
this is a SFLD apparently
El Capitan
Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 05:16:55 PM »
I had no idea what that last one was... just zoomed in and its a monkey
I always thought it was a coffin or something
Minge
Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 05:28:53 PM »
Ahh yeah, I had no idea it was a monkey either.
I like the voller one, it's my fav
John Theone
Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 08:14:46 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 05:28:53 PM
Ahh yeah, I had no idea it was a monkey either.
I like the voller one, it's my fav
What do you use it to signify?
Minge
Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 06:30:57 AM »
Its a ha
Not a hahahaha
