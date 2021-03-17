Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1  (Read 521 times)
John Theone
« on: March 17, 2021, 02:43:40 PM »
Origin: Clearly Mr Woodgate in his Leeds strip and came out during the Leeds Utd spying on training incident

Meaning: Used to signify that someone has been stalking?

Other uses: ???
Flar
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


« Reply #1 on: March 17, 2021, 07:54:00 PM »
Ornithologists
Notorious Teesside Hardman
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #2 on: March 17, 2021, 08:01:40 PM »
Peeping Tom / voyeur / perv maybe
Jake past
« Reply #3 on: March 17, 2021, 08:18:12 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on March 17, 2021, 02:43:40 PM
:jowo1:

Origin: Clearly Mr Woodgate in his Leeds strip and came out during the Leeds Utd spying on training incident

Meaning: Used to signify that someone has been stalking?

Other uses: ???

No idea, thought it was Merson 
Think  had something to do with mad Mick and JT .
  used to be another one.
  think that had something to do with Matty and pp originally.
  The now infamous clash on Tescos forecourt between lids and PP
 :matty: not sur, think this was something to do with some gay mariner who used to post.
 :pd: PD
  originally capio
Haven't got a clue about the rest.  jc
John Theone
« Reply #4 on: March 17, 2021, 08:42:35 PM »
Good info Jake

 :like:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #5 on: March 17, 2021, 10:43:23 PM »
The handbag was to signify petty rows,  TM the stalker put Mattys  picture up and it came from that.
The bearded guy was for ponce( liz Taylors ex hubbie picture)
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #6 on: March 17, 2021, 11:41:33 PM »
This one was for THUNDER

 :wanker:












 mcl

 :alastair:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #7 on: March 17, 2021, 11:57:48 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 17, 2021, 11:41:33 PM
This one was for THUNDER

 :wanker:












 mcl

 :alastair:
Wasting your time, Hes on red roar now,p
Robbso
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:32:11 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 17, 2021, 10:43:23 PM
The handbag was to signify petty rows,  TM the stalker put Mattys  picture up and it came from that.
The bearded guy was for ponce( liz Taylors ex hubbie picture)

Liza Manellis x husband, David Guest
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:14:43 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 07:32:11 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 17, 2021, 10:43:23 PM
The handbag was to signify petty rows,  TM the stalker put Mattys  picture up and it came from that.
The bearded guy was for ponce( liz Taylors ex hubbie picture)

Liza Manellis x husband, David Guest
Who are you, the  boards show biz reporter.😃
towz
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:16:24 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 17, 2021, 11:57:48 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 17, 2021, 11:41:33 PM
This one was for THUNDER

 :wanker:












 mcl

 :alastair:
Wasting your time, Hes on red roar now,p

What did the shit stirring cunt flounce for?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:36:56 AM »
   Me in my wellies at the COB v Flyme football match. True dat.

 :milkshake: WTF?
Robbso
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:56:46 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 08:14:43 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 07:32:11 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 17, 2021, 10:43:23 PM
The handbag was to signify petty rows,  TM the stalker put Mattys  picture up and it came from that.
The bearded guy was for ponce( liz Taylors ex hubbie picture)

Liza Manellis x husband, David Guest
Who are you, the  boards show biz reporter.😃

Dont be snappy, you either know or you dont. He only married her because he was obsessed with her mother, and no that wasnt liz Taylor either
TMG501
It's What's In The Groove That Counts


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:01:55 AM »

He only married her because he was obsessed with her mother, and no that wasnt liz Taylor either
Nah, not Liz Taylor. Everyone knows it's Judy Dench
John Theone
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:29:40 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:36:56 AM
  Me in my wellies at the COB v Flyme football match. True dat.

 :milkshake: WTF?

That appeared after Boris got a milk shake thrown at him by some lefty loon (not you)

Fuck knows why Ben or Goldby thought it would make a good smiley - as far as I know nobody has ever used it (until you just did)

 :nige:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:06:33 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 12:29:40 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:36:56 AM
  Me in my wellies at the COB v Flyme football match. True dat.

 :milkshake: WTF?

That appeared after Boris got a milk shake thrown at him by some lefty loon (not you)

Fuck knows why Ben or Goldby thought it would make a good smiley - as far as I know nobody has ever used it (until you just did)

 :nige:
Thought it was Nigel garage.?
Robbso you know too much about show biz for a straight man....😃😃
El Capitan
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:45:12 PM »
There was about 3 milkshake smileys at one point... fuck knows why  :nige:


Theres quite a few that I dont think Ive ever used, so Ill give them a run out now  :wc: :ch-ms: :jowo1: :southcup: coat
Robbso
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 01:49:38 PM »
I found the baby one for some reason, it was then adopted on here.

Coulby lad, Im a full of useless knowledge 
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 02:02:00 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 01:49:38 PM
I found the baby one for some reason, it was then adopted on here.

Coulby lad, Im a full of useless knowledge 
Handy for a pub quiz.👍😃
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 04:54:03 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 17, 2021, 11:57:48 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 17, 2021, 11:41:33 PM
This one was for THUNDER

 :wanker:












 mcl

 :alastair:
Wasting your time, Hes on red roar now,p

Heh - the big flouncy fanny will deffo have seen this.

Hi THUNDER you sad wanking twat.

 jc
John Theone
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:11:50 PM »
 :duh: titled duh?

 :grace:  titled grace was this something to do with when Capio was W G Grace?

 :chrisk: who is/was chrisK?

  whats rudi voller doing here?

  this is a SFLD apparently
El Capitan
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:16:55 PM »
I had no idea what that last one was... just zoomed in and its a monkey



I always thought it was a coffin or something 
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 05:28:53 PM »
Ahh yeah, I had no idea it was a monkey either.
I like the voller one, it's my fav
 
John Theone
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 08:14:46 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 05:28:53 PM
Ahh yeah, I had no idea it was a monkey either.
I like the voller one, it's my fav
 


What do you use it to signify?
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:30:57 AM »
Its a ha
Not a hahahaha
