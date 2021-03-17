John Theone

Posts: 189 The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1 « on: March 17, 2021, 02:43:40 PM »



Origin: Clearly Mr Woodgate in his Leeds strip and came out during the Leeds Utd spying on training incident



Meaning: Used to signify that someone has been stalking?



Origin: Clearly Mr Woodgate in his Leeds strip and came out during the Leeds Utd spying on training incident

Meaning: Used to signify that someone has been stalking?

Other uses: ???

Posts: 1 652 Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1 « Reply #3 on: March 17, 2021, 08:18:12 PM » Quote from: John Theone on March 17, 2021, 02:43:40 PM



No idea, thought it was Merson

Think had something to do with mad Mick and JT .

used to be another one.

think that had something to do with Matty and pp originally.

The now infamous clash on Tescos forecourt between lids and PP

not sur, think this was something to do with some gay mariner who used to post.

PD

originally capio

Haven't got a clue about the rest.



No idea, thought it was Merson

Think had something to do with mad Mick and JT .

used to be another one.

think that had something to do with Matty and pp originally.

The now infamous clash on Tescos forecourt between lids and PP

not sur, think this was something to do with some gay mariner who used to post.

PD

originally capio

Haven't got a clue about the rest.

Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





Posts: 24 780The ace face. Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1 « Reply #5 on: March 17, 2021, 10:43:23 PM » The handbag was to signify petty rows, TM the stalker put Mattys picture up and it came from that.

The bearded guy was for ponce( liz Taylors ex hubbie picture)

TMG501

It's What's In The Groove That Counts





Posts: 227It's What's In The Groove That Counts Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1 « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:01:55 AM »

He only married her because he was obsessed with her mother, and no that wasnt liz Taylor either

[/quote]



He only married her because he was obsessed with her mother, and no that wasnt liz Taylor either

Nah, not Liz Taylor. Everyone knows it's Judy Dench

El Capitan

Posts: 44 970 Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1 « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:45:12 PM »





There was about 3 milkshake smileys at one point... fuck knows why

Theres quite a few that I dont think Ive ever used, so Ill give them a run out now

John Theone

Posts: 189 Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1 « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:11:50 PM » titled duh?



titled grace was this something to do with when Capio was W G Grace?



who is/was chrisK?



whats rudi voller doing here?



titled duh?

titled grace was this something to do with when Capio was W G Grace?

who is/was chrisK?

whats rudi voller doing here?

this is a SFLD apparently