Posts: 181 The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1 « on: Yesterday at 02:43:40 PM »



Origin: Clearly Mr Woodgate in his Leeds strip and came out during the Leeds Utd spying on training incident



Meaning: Used to signify that someone has been stalking?



No idea, thought it was Merson

Think had something to do with mad Mick and JT .

used to be another one.

think that had something to do with Matty and pp originally.

The now infamous clash on Tescos forecourt between lids and PP

not sur, think this was something to do with some gay mariner who used to post.

PD

originally capio

Haven't got a clue about the rest.



Posts: 24 768The ace face. Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1 « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:43:23 PM » The handbag was to signify petty rows, TM the stalker put Mattys picture up and it came from that.

The bearded guy was for ponce( liz Taylors ex hubbie picture)