Origin: Clearly Mr Woodgate in his Leeds strip and came out during the Leeds Utd spying on training incidentMeaning: Used to signify that someone has been stalking?Other uses: ???

Jake past

Offline



Posts: 1 652







Posts: 1 652 Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1 « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:18:12 PM » Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 02:43:40 PM



Origin: Clearly Mr Woodgate in his Leeds strip and came out during the Leeds Utd spying on training incident



Meaning: Used to signify that someone has been stalking?



Other uses: ???

Origin: Clearly Mr Woodgate in his Leeds strip and came out during the Leeds Utd spying on training incidentMeaning: Used to signify that someone has been stalking?Other uses: ???

No idea, thought it was Merson

Think had something to do with mad Mick and JT .

used to be another one.

think that had something to do with Matty and pp originally.

The now infamous clash on Tescos forecourt between lids and PP

not sur, think this was something to do with some gay mariner who used to post.

PD

originally capio

Haven't got a clue about the rest.



No idea, thought it was MersonThinkhad something to do with mad Mick and JT .used to be another one.think that had something to do with Matty and pp originally.The now infamous clash on Tescos forecourt between lids and PPnot sur, think this was something to do with some gay mariner who used to post.PDoriginally capioHaven't got a clue about the rest. Logged