Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 17, 2021, 11:21:25 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1  (Read 190 times)
John Theone
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 179



View Profile
« on: Today at 02:43:40 PM »
 :jowo1:

Origin: Clearly Mr Woodgate in his Leeds strip and came out during the Leeds Utd spying on training incident

Meaning: Used to signify that someone has been stalking?

Other uses: ???
Logged
Flar
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 603

I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:54:00 PM »
Ornithologists
Logged
Notorious Teesside Hardman
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 505

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:01:40 PM »
Peeping Tom / voyeur / perv maybe
Logged
Jake past
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 652



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:18:12 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 02:43:40 PM
:jowo1:

Origin: Clearly Mr Woodgate in his Leeds strip and came out during the Leeds Utd spying on training incident

Meaning: Used to signify that someone has been stalking?

Other uses: ???

No idea, thought it was Merson 
Think  had something to do with mad Mick and JT .
  used to be another one.
  think that had something to do with Matty and pp originally.
  The now infamous clash on Tescos forecourt between lids and PP
 :matty: not sur, think this was something to do with some gay mariner who used to post.
 :pd: PD
  originally capio
Haven't got a clue about the rest.  jc
Logged
John Theone
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 179



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:42:35 PM »
Good info Jake

 :like:
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 765


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:43:23 PM »
The handbag was to signify petty rows,  TM the stalker put Mattys  picture up and it came from that.
The bearded guy was for ponce( liz Taylors ex hubbie picture)
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 