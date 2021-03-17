Origin: Clearly Mr Woodgate in his Leeds strip and came out during the Leeds Utd spying on training incident
Meaning: Used to signify that someone has been stalking?
Other uses: ???
No idea, thought it was Merson
Think
had something to do with mad Mick and JT .
used to be another one.
think that had something to do with Matty and pp originally.
The now infamous clash on Tescos forecourt between lids and PP
not sur, think this was something to do with some gay mariner who used to post.
PD
originally capio
Haven't got a clue about the rest.