Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 17, 2021, 08:14:42 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1 (Read 94 times)
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 178
The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1
«
on:
Today
at 02:43:40 PM »
Origin: Clearly Mr Woodgate in his Leeds strip and came out during the Leeds Utd spying on training incident
Meaning: Used to signify that someone has been stalking?
Other uses: ???
Logged
Flar
Online
Posts: 5 603
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone
Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:54:00 PM »
Ornithologists
Logged
Notorious Teesside Hardman
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 505
Superstar
Re: The Origin and Meaning of COB icons/smileys #1
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:01:40 PM »
Peeping Tom / voyeur / perv maybe
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...