March 17, 2021, 04:59:48 PM
News:
Man arrested in Scotland over racial abuse of Yannick Bolasie
Author
Topic: Man arrested in Scotland over racial abuse of Yannick Bolasie (Read 120 times)
TechnoTronic
Posts: 194
Man arrested in Scotland over racial abuse of Yannick Bolasie
Today
at 12:44:17 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/man-arrested-and-charged-over-racial-abuse
Obviously not our Bernie as he lives in Ingelby.
John Theone
Posts: 177
Re: Man arrested in Scotland over racial abuse of Yannick Bolasie
Today
at 02:37:29 PM »
You have to wonder why a Sweaty would have any opinion about Yannick?
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 771
Re: Man arrested in Scotland over racial abuse of Yannick Bolasie
Today
at 03:22:30 PM »
Chop his nuts off!
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 012
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Man arrested in Scotland over racial abuse of Yannick Bolasie
Today
at 03:50:49 PM »
Forced into a night of passion with Jimmy Krankie
