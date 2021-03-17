Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 17, 2021, 04:59:48 PM
Author Topic: Man arrested in Scotland over racial abuse of Yannick Bolasie  (Read 120 times)
TechnoTronic
« on: Today at 12:44:17 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/man-arrested-and-charged-over-racial-abuse

Obviously not our Bernie as he lives in Ingelby.   mcl
John Theone
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:37:29 PM »
You have to wonder why a Sweaty would have any opinion about Yannick?

 
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:22:30 PM »
Chop his nuts off!
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:50:49 PM »
Forced into a night of passion with Jimmy Krankie
