Author Topic: Barrymore pool death  (Read 640 times)
Hugo First
« on: Yesterday at 10:58:23 AM »
http://news.sky.com/story/man-50-arrested-over-murder-at-entertainer-michael-barrymores-home-in-2001-12248490
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:04:40 AM »
Properly strange what happened to the lad, doubt it will ever come out, even if the OB do decide they have a case against someone
towz
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:07:29 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 11:04:40 AM
Properly strange what happened to the lad, doubt it will ever come out, even if the OB do decide they have a case against someone

Fisted to death allegedly, not a great way to go  oleary
John Theone
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:40:51 AM »
I guess you would know......

 klins
TechnoTronic
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:39:19 PM »
Don't go swimming when drunk.  Especially with your trousers around your ankles.   mcl
towz
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:41:55 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 11:40:51 AM
I guess you would know......

 klins

If I had died by being fisted to death, I wouldn't be posting on here would I?
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:59:55 PM »
What if you'd died within 28 days of being fisted, for any reason?

 mcl
Itchy_ring
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:06:00 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 01:59:55 PM
What if you'd died within 28 days of being fisted, for any reason?

 mcl


 
towz
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:09:27 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 01:59:55 PM
What if you'd died within 28 days of being fisted, for any reason?

 mcl

I still wouldn't be posting on here, unless I was Brian Clough's Ghost or Johnny Woodgate's dad
T_Bone
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:27:03 PM »
Looking forward to Barrymores new TV series  :like:

Only pools and corpses  mick
Itchy_ring
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:44:07 PM »
His career is well and truly buggered   souey 
Flar
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:52:04 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 01:41:55 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 11:40:51 AM
I guess you would know......

 klins

If I had died by being fisted to death, I wouldn't be posting on here would I?

Maybe you survived

 
towz
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:44:55 AM »
Quote from: Flar on Yesterday at 07:52:04 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 01:41:55 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 11:40:51 AM
I guess you would know......

 klins

If I had died by being fisted to death, I wouldn't be posting on here would I?

Maybe you survived

 

I know you are a bit slow Flar, but by definition, one does not survive being fisted to death, you thick cunt
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:18:08 AM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 01:41:55 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 11:40:51 AM
I guess you would know......

 klins

If I had died by being fisted to death, I wouldn't be posting on here would I?
Unless he meant you were doing the fisting...
towz
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:12:52 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 08:18:08 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 01:41:55 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 11:40:51 AM
I guess you would know......

 klins

If I had died by being fisted to death, I wouldn't be posting on here would I?
Unless he meant you were doing the fisting...

Here's another thick cunt. That still doesn't work, think about it. That would be suicide by fisting oneself, and I still wouldn't be posting
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:33:17 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:12:52 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 08:18:08 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 01:41:55 PM
Quote from: you were dJohn Theone on Yesterday at 11:40:51 AM
I guess you would know......

 klins

If I had died by being fisted to death, I wouldn't be posting on here would I?
Unless he meant you were doing the fisting...

Here's another thick cunt. That still doesn't work, think about it. That would be suicide by fisting oneself, and I still wouldn't be posting
I'll elaborate because you clearly need things spelling out, he might be suggesting  you have fisted someone to death when you said not a great way to go.Given that you work in a part of the world where buggering young boys is widely known, and you live in a country with a rampant tourist based sex industry any thing is possible no.?
towz
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:51:48 PM »
Classic insidious cuntishness trying to dig yourself out of your retard hole
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:00:49 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:51:48 PM
Classic insidious cuntishness trying to dig yourself out of your retard hole
More angry rants from the middle-aged drunken farang. My first post was a bit of fun,the second was taking mocking your angry rants.😍😍😍
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:48:56 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:51:48 PM
Classic insidious cuntishness trying to dig yourself out of your retard hole



 
John Theone
« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:16:36 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:48:56 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:51:48 PM
Classic insidious cuntishness trying to dig yourself out of your retard hole



 

Nothing quite winds one up like a splitarse telling one to calm down

 
Flar
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:24:30 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:51:48 PM
Classic insidious cuntishness trying to dig yourself out of your retard hole

Are you okay Towz?
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:52:08 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:48:56 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:51:48 PM
Classic insidious cuntishness trying to dig yourself out of your retard hole



 
On a sexual level I'd have her in the specs....first.😃
Robbso
« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:14:47 PM »
On a sexual level theyd both tell you to fuck off :basil:
towz
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:34:46 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:48:56 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:51:48 PM
Classic insidious cuntishness trying to dig yourself out of your retard hole



 

Im calm, just not in the mood for coulby
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:00:16 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:14:47 PM
On a sexual level theyd both tell you to fuck off :basil:
No change there,😃
