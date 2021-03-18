Welcome,
March 18, 2021, 09:40:19 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Barrymore pool death
Author
Topic: Barrymore pool death (Read 453 times)
Hugo First
Offline
Posts: 328
Barrymore pool death
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:58:23 AM »
http://news.sky.com/story/man-50-arrested-over-murder-at-entertainer-michael-barrymores-home-in-2001-12248490
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 579
Re: Barrymore pool death
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:04:40 AM »
Properly strange what happened to the lad, doubt it will ever come out, even if the OB do decide they have a case against someone
towz
Online
Posts: 9 173
Re: Barrymore pool death
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:07:29 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 11:04:40 AM
Properly strange what happened to the lad, doubt it will ever come out, even if the OB do decide they have a case against someone
Fisted to death allegedly, not a great way to go
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 179
Re: Barrymore pool death
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:40:51 AM »
I guess you would know......
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 195
Re: Barrymore pool death
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 12:39:19 PM »
Don't go swimming when drunk. Especially with your trousers around your ankles.
towz
Online
Posts: 9 173
Re: Barrymore pool death
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 01:41:55 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 11:40:51 AM
I guess you would know......
If I had died by being fisted to death, I wouldn't be posting on here would I?
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 573
Re: Barrymore pool death
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 01:59:55 PM »
What if you'd died within 28 days of being fisted, for any reason?
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 579
Re: Barrymore pool death
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 02:06:00 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 01:59:55 PM
What if you'd died within 28 days of being fisted, for any reason?
towz
Online
Posts: 9 173
Re: Barrymore pool death
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 02:09:27 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 01:59:55 PM
What if you'd died within 28 days of being fisted, for any reason?
I still wouldn't be posting on here, unless I was Brian Clough's Ghost or Johnny Woodgate's dad
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 2 128
Re: Barrymore pool death
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 05:27:03 PM »
Looking forward to Barrymores new TV series
Only pools and corpses
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 579
Re: Barrymore pool death
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 05:44:07 PM »
His career is well and truly buggered
Flar
Offline
Posts: 5 604
Re: Barrymore pool death
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 07:52:04 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 01:41:55 PM
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 11:40:51 AM
I guess you would know......
If I had died by being fisted to death, I wouldn't be posting on here would I?
Maybe you survived
towz
Online
Posts: 9 173
Re: Barrymore pool death
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 06:44:55 AM »
Quote from: Flar on
Yesterday
at 07:52:04 PM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 01:41:55 PM
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 11:40:51 AM
I guess you would know......
If I had died by being fisted to death, I wouldn't be posting on here would I?
Maybe you survived
I know you are a bit slow Flar, but by definition, one does not survive being fisted to death, you thick cunt
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 768
Re: Barrymore pool death
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 08:18:08 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 01:41:55 PM
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 11:40:51 AM
I guess you would know......
If I had died by being fisted to death, I wouldn't be posting on here would I?
Unless he meant you were doing the fisting...
towz
Online
Posts: 9 173
Re: Barrymore pool death
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 09:12:52 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 08:18:08 AM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 01:41:55 PM
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 11:40:51 AM
I guess you would know......
If I had died by being fisted to death, I wouldn't be posting on here would I?
Unless he meant you were doing the fisting...
Here's another thick cunt. That still doesn't work, think about it. That would be suicide by fisting oneself, and I still wouldn't be posting
