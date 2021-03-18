Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Pages: [1]
Author Topic: Barrymore pool death  (Read 453 times)
Hugo First
Posts: 328



« on: Yesterday at 10:58:23 AM »
http://news.sky.com/story/man-50-arrested-over-murder-at-entertainer-michael-barrymores-home-in-2001-12248490
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 579


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:04:40 AM »
Properly strange what happened to the lad, doubt it will ever come out, even if the OB do decide they have a case against someone
towz
Posts: 9 173


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:07:29 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 11:04:40 AM
Properly strange what happened to the lad, doubt it will ever come out, even if the OB do decide they have a case against someone

Fisted to death allegedly, not a great way to go  oleary
John Theone
Posts: 179



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:40:51 AM »
I guess you would know......

 klins
TechnoTronic
Posts: 195


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:39:19 PM »
Don't go swimming when drunk.  Especially with your trousers around your ankles.   mcl
towz
Posts: 9 173


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:41:55 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 11:40:51 AM
I guess you would know......

 klins

If I had died by being fisted to death, I wouldn't be posting on here would I?
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 573


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:59:55 PM »
What if you'd died within 28 days of being fisted, for any reason?

 mcl
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 579


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:06:00 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 01:59:55 PM
What if you'd died within 28 days of being fisted, for any reason?

 mcl


 
towz
Posts: 9 173


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:09:27 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 01:59:55 PM
What if you'd died within 28 days of being fisted, for any reason?

 mcl

I still wouldn't be posting on here, unless I was Brian Clough's Ghost or Johnny Woodgate's dad
T_Bone
Posts: 2 128


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:27:03 PM »
Looking forward to Barrymores new TV series  :like:

Only pools and corpses  mick
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 579


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:44:07 PM »
His career is well and truly buggered   souey 
Flar
Posts: 5 604

I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:52:04 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 01:41:55 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 11:40:51 AM
I guess you would know......

 klins

If I had died by being fisted to death, I wouldn't be posting on here would I?

Maybe you survived

 
towz
Posts: 9 173


« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:44:55 AM »
Quote from: Flar on Yesterday at 07:52:04 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 01:41:55 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 11:40:51 AM
I guess you would know......

 klins

If I had died by being fisted to death, I wouldn't be posting on here would I?

Maybe you survived

 

I know you are a bit slow Flar, but by definition, one does not survive being fisted to death, you thick cunt
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 768


The ace face.


« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:18:08 AM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 01:41:55 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 11:40:51 AM
I guess you would know......

 klins

If I had died by being fisted to death, I wouldn't be posting on here would I?
Unless he meant you were doing the fisting...
towz
Posts: 9 173


« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:12:52 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 08:18:08 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 01:41:55 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 11:40:51 AM
I guess you would know......

 klins

If I had died by being fisted to death, I wouldn't be posting on here would I?
Unless he meant you were doing the fisting...

Here's another thick cunt. That still doesn't work, think about it. That would be suicide by fisting oneself, and I still wouldn't be posting
