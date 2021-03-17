Welcome,
March 17, 2021, 06:38:48 PM
Barrymore pool death
Author
Topic: Barrymore pool death (Read 263 times)
Hugo First
Posts: 328
Barrymore pool death
«
on:
Today
at 10:58:23 AM »
http://news.sky.com/story/man-50-arrested-over-murder-at-entertainer-michael-barrymores-home-in-2001-12248490
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 574
Re: Barrymore pool death
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:04:40 AM »
Properly strange what happened to the lad, doubt it will ever come out, even if the OB do decide they have a case against someone
towz
Posts: 9 170
Re: Barrymore pool death
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:07:29 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 11:04:40 AM
Properly strange what happened to the lad, doubt it will ever come out, even if the OB do decide they have a case against someone
Fisted to death allegedly, not a great way to go
John Theone
Posts: 177
Re: Barrymore pool death
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:40:51 AM »
I guess you would know......
TechnoTronic
Posts: 194
Re: Barrymore pool death
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:39:19 PM »
Don't go swimming when drunk. Especially with your trousers around your ankles.
towz
Posts: 9 170
Re: Barrymore pool death
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:41:55 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Today
at 11:40:51 AM
I guess you would know......
If I had died by being fisted to death, I wouldn't be posting on here would I?
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 573
Re: Barrymore pool death
Re: Barrymore pool death
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:59:55 PM »
What if you'd died within 28 days of being fisted, for any reason?
Re: Barrymore pool death
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 574
Re: Barrymore pool death
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:06:00 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 01:59:55 PM
What if you'd died within 28 days of being fisted, for any reason?
towz
Posts: 9 170
Re: Barrymore pool death
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 02:09:27 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 01:59:55 PM
What if you'd died within 28 days of being fisted, for any reason?
I still wouldn't be posting on here, unless I was Brian Clough's Ghost or Johnny Woodgate's dad
T_Bone
Posts: 2 128
Re: Barrymore pool death
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 05:27:03 PM »
Looking forward to Barrymores new TV series
Only pools and corpses
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 574
Re: Barrymore pool death
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 05:44:07 PM »
His career is well and truly buggered
