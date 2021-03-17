Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Barrymore pool death  (Read 263 times)
http://news.sky.com/story/man-50-arrested-over-murder-at-entertainer-michael-barrymores-home-in-2001-12248490
Properly strange what happened to the lad, doubt it will ever come out, even if the OB do decide they have a case against someone
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 11:04:40 AM
Properly strange what happened to the lad, doubt it will ever come out, even if the OB do decide they have a case against someone

Fisted to death allegedly, not a great way to go  oleary
I guess you would know......

 klins
Don't go swimming when drunk.  Especially with your trousers around your ankles.   mcl
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 11:40:51 AM
I guess you would know......

 klins

If I had died by being fisted to death, I wouldn't be posting on here would I?
Pull your socks up Tel.


What if you'd died within 28 days of being fisted, for any reason?

 mcl
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:59:55 PM
What if you'd died within 28 days of being fisted, for any reason?

 mcl


 
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:59:55 PM
What if you'd died within 28 days of being fisted, for any reason?

 mcl

I still wouldn't be posting on here, unless I was Brian Clough's Ghost or Johnny Woodgate's dad
Looking forward to Barrymores new TV series  :like:

Only pools and corpses  mick
His career is well and truly buggered   souey 
