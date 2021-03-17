Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 17, 2021, 11:57:26 AM
Author Topic: Barrymore pool death  (Read 54 times)
Hugo First
Posts: 328



« on: Today at 10:58:23 AM »
http://news.sky.com/story/man-50-arrested-over-murder-at-entertainer-michael-barrymores-home-in-2001-12248490
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 569


« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:04:40 AM »
Properly strange what happened to the lad, doubt it will ever come out, even if the OB do decide they have a case against someone
towz
Posts: 9 167


« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:07:29 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 11:04:40 AM
Properly strange what happened to the lad, doubt it will ever come out, even if the OB do decide they have a case against someone

Fisted to death allegedly, not a great way to go  oleary
John Theone
Posts: 169



« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:40:51 AM »
I guess you would know......

 klins
