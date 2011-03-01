Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Sabine Schmitz Brown Bread  (Read 68 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 10:01:14 AM »
Very very sad only 51 seemed like a top girl  lost
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:30:44 AM »
Bloody hell, that's very sad. Lovely lass.
RIP Sabine
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
John Theone
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:37:06 AM »
Never heard of her.....
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:35:01 AM »
There's any number of dead people announcements on here I have to Google  souey

Can I just say a blanket 'Oh, that's sad' right here so I don't need to bother
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:36:26 AM »
Ah, I *did* know her. That's sad.
