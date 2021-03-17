Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 19, 2021, 05:25:09 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Playoffs,can we do it?
Poll
Question:
Will we get in the playoffs (Voting closes: March 24, 2021, 09:06:36 AM)
Yes
No
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Playoffs,can we do it? (Read 267 times)
towz
Online
Posts: 9 190
Playoffs,can we do it?
«
on:
March 17, 2021, 09:06:36 AM »
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 44 977
Re: Playoffs,can we do it?
«
Reply #1 on:
March 17, 2021, 10:43:32 AM »
No.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 197
Re: Playoffs,can we do it?
«
Reply #2 on:
March 17, 2021, 10:46:23 AM »
I wouldnt have been able with arse sex
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 584
Re: Playoffs,can we do it?
«
Reply #3 on:
March 17, 2021, 10:51:22 AM »
Doubt it now but if we can get 3 wins from the next 4 Millwall, Bournemouth, Watford, Barnsley especially Bournemouth and Barnsley then we'll be right in it
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 9 190
Re: Playoffs,can we do it?
«
Reply #4 on:
March 17, 2021, 11:05:42 AM »
That's us losing to Millwall then
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 584
Re: Playoffs,can we do it?
«
Reply #5 on:
March 17, 2021, 11:38:12 AM »
If we are going to lose one Millwall won't be too bad
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 014
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Playoffs,can we do it?
«
Reply #6 on:
March 17, 2021, 11:54:17 AM »
No.
Logged
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 197
Re: Playoffs,can we do it?
«
Reply #7 on:
March 17, 2021, 12:38:22 PM »
I would like to think we can and provide a bit of excitement to what has been a drab season.
Logged
hep21
Offline
Posts: 51
Re: Playoffs,can we do it?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:56:01 AM »
I know you could probably say this about every team, every season, especially in the championship.....but the points we have dropped this season, when we have been the better team against utter shite....we should be right in their already!!
Logged
John Theone
Online
Posts: 199
Re: Playoffs,can we do it?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:35:57 AM »
Quote from: hep21 on
Today
at 05:56:01 AM
I know you could probably say this about every team, every season, especially in the championship.....but the points we have dropped this season, when we have been the better team against utter shite....we should be right in their already!!
At least 6 points lost due to Referees
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 9 190
Re: Playoffs,can we do it?
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:56:19 AM »
Some of the decisions we've had this season have been criminal from officials like, as usual
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 798
The ace face.
Re: Playoffs,can we do it?
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 10:12:24 AM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on March 17, 2021, 12:38:22 PM
I would like to think we can and provide a bit of excitement to what has been a drab season.
Not too shabby under the circumstances, and at the moment we still have an outside chance of reaching the play offs.⚽
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 214
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Playoffs,can we do it?
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 05:10:36 PM »
No. Theres more chance of seeing a UK television commercial with an all white cast.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...