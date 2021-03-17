Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 19, 2021, 05:25:09 PM
Question: Will we get in the playoffs
Topic: Playoffs,can we do it?
towz
« on: March 17, 2021, 09:06:36 AM »
 
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: March 17, 2021, 10:43:32 AM »
No.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: March 17, 2021, 10:46:23 AM »
I wouldnt have been able with arse sex
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: March 17, 2021, 10:51:22 AM »
Doubt it now but if we can get 3 wins from the next 4 Millwall, Bournemouth, Watford, Barnsley especially Bournemouth and Barnsley then we'll be right in it  :mido:
towz
« Reply #4 on: March 17, 2021, 11:05:42 AM »
That's us losing to Millwall then  rava charles
Itchy_ring
« Reply #5 on: March 17, 2021, 11:38:12 AM »
If we are going to lose one Millwall won't be too bad
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #6 on: March 17, 2021, 11:54:17 AM »
No.
TechnoTronic
« Reply #7 on: March 17, 2021, 12:38:22 PM »
I would like to think we can and provide a bit of excitement to what has been a drab season.
hep21
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:56:01 AM »
I know you could probably say this about every team, every season, especially in the championship.....but the points we have dropped this season, when we have been the better team against utter shite....we should be right in their already!!
John Theone
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:35:57 AM »
Quote from: hep21 on Today at 05:56:01 AM
I know you could probably say this about every team, every season, especially in the championship.....but the points we have dropped this season, when we have been the better team against utter shite....we should be right in their already!!

At least 6 points lost due to Referees
towz
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:56:19 AM »
Some of the decisions we've had this season have been criminal from officials like, as usual
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:12:24 AM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on March 17, 2021, 12:38:22 PM
I would like to think we can and provide a bit of excitement to what has been a drab season.


Not too shabby under the circumstances, and at the moment we still have an outside chance of reaching the play offs.⚽
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:10:36 PM »
No. Theres more chance of seeing a UK television commercial with an all white cast.
