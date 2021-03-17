Welcome,
March 19, 2021, 06:40:21 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Playoffs,can we do it?
Poll
Question:
Will we get in the playoffs (Voting closes: March 24, 2021, 09:06:36 AM)
Yes
No
Author
Topic: Playoffs,can we do it? (Read 199 times)
towz
Offline
Posts: 9 177
Playoffs,can we do it?
«
on:
March 17, 2021, 09:06:36 AM »
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 970
Re: Playoffs,can we do it?
«
Reply #1 on:
March 17, 2021, 10:43:32 AM »
No.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 197
Re: Playoffs,can we do it?
«
Reply #2 on:
March 17, 2021, 10:46:23 AM »
I wouldnt have been able with arse sex
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 584
Re: Playoffs,can we do it?
«
Reply #3 on:
March 17, 2021, 10:51:22 AM »
Doubt it now but if we can get 3 wins from the next 4 Millwall, Bournemouth, Watford, Barnsley especially Bournemouth and Barnsley then we'll be right in it
Logged
towz
Offline
Posts: 9 177
Re: Playoffs,can we do it?
«
Reply #4 on:
March 17, 2021, 11:05:42 AM »
That's us losing to Millwall then
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 584
Re: Playoffs,can we do it?
«
Reply #5 on:
March 17, 2021, 11:38:12 AM »
If we are going to lose one Millwall won't be too bad
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 012
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Playoffs,can we do it?
«
Reply #6 on:
March 17, 2021, 11:54:17 AM »
No.
Logged
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 196
Re: Playoffs,can we do it?
«
Reply #7 on:
March 17, 2021, 12:38:22 PM »
I would like to think we can and provide a bit of excitement to what has been a drab season.
Logged
hep21
Offline
Posts: 51
Re: Playoffs,can we do it?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:56:01 AM »
I know you could probably say this about every team, every season, especially in the championship.....but the points we have dropped this season, when we have been the better team against utter shite....we should be right in their already!!
Logged
