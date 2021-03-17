Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 19, 2021, 06:40:21 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Poll
Question: Will we get in the playoffs  (Voting closes: March 24, 2021, 09:06:36 AM)
Yes
No

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Playoffs,can we do it?  (Read 199 times)
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 177


View Profile
« on: March 17, 2021, 09:06:36 AM »
 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 970


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: March 17, 2021, 10:43:32 AM »
No.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 197


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: March 17, 2021, 10:46:23 AM »
I wouldnt have been able with arse sex
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 584


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: March 17, 2021, 10:51:22 AM »
Doubt it now but if we can get 3 wins from the next 4 Millwall, Bournemouth, Watford, Barnsley especially Bournemouth and Barnsley then we'll be right in it  :mido:
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 177


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: March 17, 2021, 11:05:42 AM »
That's us losing to Millwall then  rava charles
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 584


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: March 17, 2021, 11:38:12 AM »
If we are going to lose one Millwall won't be too bad
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 012


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: March 17, 2021, 11:54:17 AM »
No.
Logged
TechnoTronic
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 196


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: March 17, 2021, 12:38:22 PM »
I would like to think we can and provide a bit of excitement to what has been a drab season.
Logged
hep21
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 51


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:56:01 AM »
I know you could probably say this about every team, every season, especially in the championship.....but the points we have dropped this season, when we have been the better team against utter shite....we should be right in their already!!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 