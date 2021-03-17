Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 17, 2021, 11:57:04 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Playoffs,can we do it?
Poll
Question:
Will we get in the playoffs (Voting closes: March 24, 2021, 09:06:36 AM)
Yes
No
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Playoffs,can we do it? (Read 70 times)
towz
Online
Posts: 9 167
Playoffs,can we do it?
«
on:
Today
at 09:06:36 AM »
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 959
Re: Playoffs,can we do it?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:43:32 AM »
No.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 197
Re: Playoffs,can we do it?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:46:23 AM »
I wouldnt have been able with arse sex
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 569
Re: Playoffs,can we do it?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:51:22 AM »
Doubt it now but if we can get 3 wins from the next 4 Millwall, Bournemouth, Watford, Barnsley especially Bournemouth and Barnsley then we'll be right in it
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 9 167
Re: Playoffs,can we do it?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:05:42 AM »
That's us losing to Millwall then
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 569
Re: Playoffs,can we do it?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:38:12 AM »
If we are going to lose one Millwall won't be too bad
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Online
Posts: 1 010
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Playoffs,can we do it?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:54:17 AM »
No.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...