March 17, 2021, 11:57:04 AM
Poll
Question: Will we get in the playoffs  (Voting closes: March 24, 2021, 09:06:36 AM)
Yes
No

Author Topic: Playoffs,can we do it?  (Read 70 times)
towz
Posts: 9 167


« on: Today at 09:06:36 AM »
 
El Capitan
Posts: 44 959


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:43:32 AM »
No.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 197


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:46:23 AM »
I wouldnt have been able with arse sex
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 569


« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:51:22 AM »
Doubt it now but if we can get 3 wins from the next 4 Millwall, Bournemouth, Watford, Barnsley especially Bournemouth and Barnsley then we'll be right in it  :mido:
towz
Posts: 9 167


« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:05:42 AM »
That's us losing to Millwall then  rava charles
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 569


« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:38:12 AM »
If we are going to lose one Millwall won't be too bad
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 010


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:54:17 AM »
No.
