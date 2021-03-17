Welcome,
March 17, 2021, 03:21:31 PM
Yaphet Kotto - Brown Bread
Author
Topic: Yaphet Kotto - Brown Bread (Read 157 times)
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 194
Yaphet Kotto - Brown Bread
«
on:
Today
at 02:33:15 AM »
Starred in some great films.
RIP Mr. Big
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 572
Re: Yaphet Kotto - Brown Bread
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:18:29 AM »
RIP - scared the shit out of me as a kid in Live and Let Die not sure what my parents were doing let me watch that at 7 or 8
John Theone
Online
Posts: 175
Re: Yaphet Kotto - Brown Bread
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:37:27 AM »
Never heard of him (or her)
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 194
Re: Yaphet Kotto - Brown Bread
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:40:40 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Today
at 10:37:27 AM
Never heard of him (or her)
Surely everyone in England has seen Live and Let Die whilst sitting at their Nannas on Boxing Day.
John Theone
Online
Posts: 175
Re: Yaphet Kotto - Brown Bread
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:39:14 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on
Today
at 12:40:40 PM
Quote from: John Theone on
Today
at 10:37:27 AM
Never heard of him (or her)
Surely everyone in England has seen Live and Let Die whilst sitting at their Nannas on Boxing Day.
My Nanna died years ago so that's probably why I've never heard of him/her
