March 17, 2021, 03:21:31 PM
Topic: Yaphet Kotto - Brown Bread
TechnoTronic
Today at 02:33:15 AM
Starred in some great films.

RIP Mr.  Big
Itchy_ring
Reply #1 on: Today at 10:18:29 AM
RIP - scared the shit out of me as a kid in Live and Let Die not sure what my parents were doing let me watch that at 7 or 8
John Theone
Reply #2 on: Today at 10:37:27 AM
Never heard of him (or her)
TechnoTronic
Reply #3 on: Today at 12:40:40 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 10:37:27 AM
Never heard of him (or her)

Surely everyone in England has seen Live and Let Die whilst sitting at their Nannas on Boxing Day.  :alf:
John Theone
Reply #4 on: Today at 02:39:14 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 12:40:40 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 10:37:27 AM
Never heard of him (or her)

Surely everyone in England has seen Live and Let Die whilst sitting at their Nannas on Boxing Day.  :alf:

My Nanna died years ago so that's probably why I've never heard of him/her

 :nige:
