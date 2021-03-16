Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 16, 2021, 11:26:34 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: After the Swansea game.  (Read 77 times)
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 760


The ace face.


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:55:55 PM »
I put a tenner on @ 12/1 for a top six finish, and  £4 on to win the play offs.That was  about 56/1. 😎
It was all I had in my PP account, adds a bit of excitement.⚽️⚽️
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 