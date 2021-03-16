Jimmy Cooper

After the Swansea game. « on: Today at 09:55:55 PM » I put a tenner on @ 12/1 for a top six finish, and £4 on to win the play offs.That was about 56/1. 😎

It was all I had in my PP account, adds a bit of excitement.⚽️⚽️