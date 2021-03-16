Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 16, 2021, 11:26:34 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
After the Swansea game.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: After the Swansea game. (Read 77 times)
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 760
The ace face.
After the Swansea game.
«
on:
Today
at 09:55:55 PM »
I put a tenner on @ 12/1 for a top six finish, and £4 on to win the play offs.That was about 56/1. 😎
It was all I had in my PP account, adds a bit of excitement.⚽️⚽️
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...