March 17, 2021, 03:21:26 PM
Labour losing even more voters
Mickgaz
Yesterday at 09:09:50 PM
https://www.facebook.com/1536907409957635/posts/2801953600119670/
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Today at 12:10:20 AM
This is twaddle and you know it, all that was in a labour amendment that just removed Draconian measures on protests and the traveller community
Facts seem to be lost on you and your supporters but without any sense of irony call labour liebour? 🤦‍♂️
https://twitter.com/IanDunt/status/1371840035457237002?s=19

Was a reply. It is a proposal ridiculed by ex chief constables and other screaming pinko twats.

It will go through
Mickgaz
Today at 12:27:24 AM
Are you rattled by this by any chance Bob ?
Seems like it.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Today at 05:00:50 AM
 :alf:

Unbelievable. Crack on.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


Today at 10:34:40 AM
The last thing we should be giving the police at the moment is more powers, they don't seem capable of applying the ones they have appropriately.
John Theone
Today at 10:36:10 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:34:40 AM
The last thing we should be giving the police at the moment is more powers, they don't seem capable of applying the ones they have appropriately.

ACAB
Rutters
Today at 01:10:47 PM
I think that the problem with the Police is that it's leadership have a soft-left, identitarian concept of how society should be perceived and ran. Cressida Dick being the prime example.

The rank and file Police officers certainly don't think like that (in my experience).,

The issue stems from where we take the leadership from. Rather then experienced officers who live and work with their clients, who've worked their way through the profession, we fast-track University graduates who have been indoctrinated with Liberal dogma and have no idea of real life experience on the council estates of Teesside.

There is also the massive influence of Pressure Groups (B.L.M. RadFems, E.R. etc), one-trick-pony MPs (Lammy, Phillips etc) and 'ex chief constables pinko twats'.

Also see: Academia, Legislature, Media
El Capitan
Today at 01:22:55 PM
Someones had their red pill today 
John Theone
Today at 02:36:25 PM
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 01:10:47 PM
I think that the problem with the Police is that it's leadership have a soft-left, identitarian concept of how society should be perceived and ran. Cressida Dick being the prime example.

The rank and file Police officers certainly don't think like that (in my experience).,

The issue stems from where we take the leadership from. Rather then experienced officers who live and work with their clients, who've worked their way through the profession, we fast-track University graduates who have been indoctrinated with Liberal dogma and have no idea of real life experience on the council estates of Teesside.

There is also the massive influence of Pressure Groups (B.L.M. RadFems, E.R. etc), one-trick-pony MPs (Lammy, Phillips etc) and 'ex chief constables pinko twats'.

Also see: Academia, Legislature, Media



Not forgetting the hugely expensive and ineffectual Police and Crime Commissioners

....and Vera Baird
38red
Today at 02:46:05 PM
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 01:10:47 PM
I think that the problem with the Police is that it's leadership have a soft-left, identitarian concept of how society should be perceived and ran. Cressida Dick being the prime example.




She wasn't very soft left with Jean Charles de Menezes
John Theone
Today at 02:47:10 PM
Quote from: 38red on Today at 02:46:05 PM
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 01:10:47 PM
I think that the problem with the Police is that it's leadership have a soft-left, identitarian concept of how society should be perceived and ran. Cressida Dick being the prime example.




She wasn't very soft left with Jean Charles de Menezes

She wasn't in charge then...
