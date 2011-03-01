I think that the problem with the Police is that it's leadership have a soft-left, identitarian concept of how society should be perceived and ran. Cressida Dick being the prime example.



The rank and file Police officers certainly don't think like that (in my experience).,



The issue stems from where we take the leadership from. Rather then experienced officers who live and work with their clients, who've worked their way through the profession, we fast-track University graduates who have been indoctrinated with Liberal dogma and have no idea of real life experience on the council estates of Teesside.



There is also the massive influence of Pressure Groups (B.L.M. RadFems, E.R. etc), one-trick-pony MPs (Lammy, Phillips etc) and 'ex chief constables pinko twats'.



Also see: Academia, Legislature, Media







Not forgetting the hugely expensive and ineffectual Police and Crime Commissioners....and Vera Baird