Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 16 470







Posts: 16 470 Re: Labour losing even more voters « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:10:20 AM »

Facts seem to be lost on you and your supporters but without any sense of irony call labour liebour? 🤦‍♂️

https://twitter.com/IanDunt/status/1371840035457237002?s=19



Was a reply. It is a proposal ridiculed by ex chief constables and other screaming pinko twats.



It will go through This is twaddle and you know it, all that was in a labour amendment that just removed Draconian measures on protests and the traveller communityFacts seem to be lost on you and your supporters but without any sense of irony call labour liebour? 🤦‍♂️Was a reply. It is a proposal ridiculed by ex chief constables and other screaming pinko twats.It will go through Logged