CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 817







Posts: 15 817 GET « on: Today at 08:22:46 PM »



THE FUCK IN!!!! Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion