March 16, 2021, 11:26:23 PM
Author Topic: 6 nowt  (Read 265 times)
Robbso
Posts: 14 604


« on: Today at 07:08:51 PM »
We are playing tonight arent we
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 700


Bugger.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:22:26 PM »
12-7.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 817



« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:27:19 PM »
4-0 to the mighty Boro!

 :alastair:
King of the North
Posts: 1 720


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:16:53 PM »
3 nil boro

 :mido:
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 372



« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:36:39 PM »
As long as we win with both teams to score
calamity
Posts: 8 333

Crabamity


« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:11:25 PM »
Well score early ish, theyll go down to 10 and well spend a lot of time playing like we have 10 men with their arses audibly nipping. Like clem when he sees a cave

Or something
