March 16, 2021, 11:26:20 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Boro Keeping Tabs On
Author
Topic: Boro Keeping Tabs On
plazmuh
Boro Keeping Tabs On
Today
at 01:11:10 PM »
https://footballleagueworld.co.uk/exclusive-middlesbrough-keeping-tabs-on-sunderlands-charlie-wyke-and-rangers-man-jordan-jones/
El Capitan
Re: Boro Keeping Tabs On
Today
at 01:56:49 PM »
Wyke is a Southbank lad isnt he? Robbso??
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pigeon droppings
Re: Boro Keeping Tabs On
Today
at 03:33:53 PM »
Thee was a Wyke family used to live more or less over the road from Eston baths. Believe they went to St Peters school in Southbank!
Robbso
Re: Boro Keeping Tabs On
Today
at 03:49:01 PM »
Yes, good goal scorer
monkeyman
Re: Boro Keeping Tabs On
Today
at 04:51:49 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on
Today
at 01:11:10 PM
https://footballleagueworld.co.uk/exclusive-middlesbrough-keeping-tabs-on-sunderlands-charlie-wyke-and-rangers-man-jordan-jones/
BOTH SHITE LAZY JOURNALISM
Holgateoldskool
Re: Boro Keeping Tabs On
Today
at 05:00:04 PM »
Much as I would like to say we are too good for Wyke I cant. Bargain basement signings has a better record than Britt, Akpom and Fletcher combined, no transfer fee, one of us - why not get him in? We will need 3 strikers so on this basis get him in!
El Capitan
Re: Boro Keeping Tabs On
Today
at 05:12:45 PM »
I didnt realise he was 28!
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Mickgaz
Re: Boro Keeping Tabs On
Today
at 07:08:48 PM »
Should never have let him go in the first place. Bit like Danny Graham
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Boro Keeping Tabs On
Today
at 07:20:12 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:12:45 PM
I didnt realise he was 28!
Is that too old for your liking?
El Capitan
Re: Boro Keeping Tabs On
Today
at 07:45:40 PM »
Too young
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Flar
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone
Re: Boro Keeping Tabs On
Today
at 10:12:58 PM »
The other bloke used to play for us too didnt he?
Notorious Teesside Hardman
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.
Re: Boro Keeping Tabs On
Today
at 10:35:41 PM »
Wouldnt be upset if fletcher left, not too bad on his day but seems Injury prone.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!"
