Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 1 770





Posts: 1 770

Re: Boro Keeping Tabs On « Reply #5 on: Today at 05:00:04 PM » Much as I would like to say we are too good for Wyke I cant. Bargain basement signings has a better record than Britt, Akpom and Fletcher combined, no transfer fee, one of us - why not get him in? We will need 3 strikers so on this basis get him in!