March 16, 2021, 11:26:18 PM
Author Topic: Boro Keeping Tabs On  (Read 361 times)
plazmuh
Posts: 14 289


« on: Today at 01:11:10 PM »
https://footballleagueworld.co.uk/exclusive-middlesbrough-keeping-tabs-on-sunderlands-charlie-wyke-and-rangers-man-jordan-jones/

 :like:
El Capitan
Posts: 44 958


« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:56:49 PM »
Wyke is a Southbank lad isnt he? Robbso??
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 177


« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:33:53 PM »
Thee was a Wyke family used to live more or less over the road from Eston baths. Believe they went to St Peters school in Southbank! 
Robbso
Posts: 14 604


« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:49:01 PM »
Yes, good goal scorer
monkeyman
Posts: 11 552


« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:51:49 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on Today at 01:11:10 PM
https://footballleagueworld.co.uk/exclusive-middlesbrough-keeping-tabs-on-sunderlands-charlie-wyke-and-rangers-man-jordan-jones/

 :like:
BOTH SHITE LAZY JOURNALISM  oleary
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 770


« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:00:04 PM »
Much as I would like to say we are too good for Wyke I cant. Bargain basement signings has a better record than Britt, Akpom and Fletcher combined, no transfer fee, one of us - why not get him in? We will need 3 strikers so on this basis get him in!
El Capitan
Posts: 44 958


« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:12:45 PM »
I didnt realise he was 28!
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Mickgaz
Posts: 343


« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:08:48 PM »
Should never have let him go in the first place. Bit like Danny Graham  lost
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 817



« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:20:12 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:12:45 PM
I didnt realise he was 28!

Is that too old for your liking?

 
El Capitan
Posts: 44 958


« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:45:40 PM »
Too young  :steptoe:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Flar
Posts: 5 598

I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:12:58 PM »
The other bloke used to play for us too didnt he?
Notorious Teesside Hardman
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 760


The ace face.


« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:35:41 PM »
Wouldnt be upset if fletcher left,  not too bad on his day but seems Injury prone.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
