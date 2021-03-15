Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 15, 2021, 11:25:50 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Footy Managers as Pub Regulars  (Read 39 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 562


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:33:33 PM »
For those with Facebook someone has nailed it   jc

https://www.facebook.com/221433727957579/posts/3340600059374248/

Particularly Steve Bruce and Southgate 

Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 