John Theone
Now the Germans are panicking and saying they don't want the Astra Zeneca jab based on a few people in Denmark or somewhere having blood clots despite their own Health Minister saying its OK to use
No link to anything to do with the jab though
This lot want to make up their minds
First they moan they are not getting their fair share and threaten to blow up the NI agreement
Then they accuse us of holding back shipments (just like they are doing to Australia)
But the Germans wont give it to anyone over 65 based on something Macron said
Then they decide its Ok after all
Then Goldby (or perhaps that Techno bloke) goes to Norway and tells them its not safe so they panic and scare Iceland and Norway who also shit themselves even though you cant find out how many and where keeled over after the jab!
Meanwhile the EU decide they'll take us to court for extending the NI grace period
and all the while they rush headlong into a third wave of the virus in Italy and France, with Hungary and Czech Republic buying vaccine on ebay from the Russians and Chinese.
Oh yes - and the Dutch are rioting over lock down restrictions
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
The next few days could get very interesting indeed. I suspect that we will pull the AZ vaccine in the next couple of days. If Boris finds out the real reason why they have pulled it there will be a large amount of brown stuff coming from number 10.
In the last 2 or 3 weeks there have been letters informing the EMA and the WHO about massive dangers with the vaccines. By several groups of people. The blood clot story is insignificant in comparison to whats really happening . I might add that there have been 2 separate care home outbreaks killing about 15 people in the last couple of weeks. These people thought they were protected as well. I might add that in Pfizers trial, the efficacy rating for over 75s was
.0%. The scandal which will come off the back of this will be like nothing you have ever seen before.
It is entirely possible that this is why the AZ been pulled. Also
. The people of Israel have reported their own government to the war crimes people in The Hague for experimenting on their population and going against the Nuremberg code with the Pfizer jab That could have some pretty catastrophic consequences.
I think there is a very good chance that this will also be pulled in the coming days. Watch this space.
If you are not convinced. Watch this video with an open mind. You have been warned. https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html
Take care of yourselves
Logged
John Theone
Well that didn't last long did it?
Logged
El Capitan
Logged
Whothefuckyoulookinat
Jog on yer fucking idiot
Logged
El Capitan
Where did you read that?
Logged
John Theone
France and Italy getting ready to restart using AZ now but waiting for approval by the EMA tomorrow
Italy say it was a political decision to stop using it!
At the same time the Euro Commission states "We are racing against time and the rollout of vaccination is key to decrease the number of infected people"
Racing?
What a load of fuckwits.....
Logged
TechnoTronic
France and Italy getting ready to restart using AZ now but waiting for approval by the EMA tomorrow
Italy say it was a political decision to stop using it!
At the same time the Euro Commission states "We are racing against time and the rollout of vaccination is key to decrease the number of infected people
"
Racing?
What a load of fuckwits.....
I thought the vaccine only prevented the bad effects of the virus and that you can still carry and spread it. Just like the flu.
Logged
