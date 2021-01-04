John Theone

Posts: 177 What a mess the EU is in over Covid « on: March 15, 2021, 05:04:26 PM »



No link to anything to do with the jab though



This lot want to make up their minds



First they moan they are not getting their fair share and threaten to blow up the NI agreement



Then they accuse us of holding back shipments (just like they are doing to Australia)



But the Germans wont give it to anyone over 65 based on something Macron said



Then they decide its Ok after all



Then Goldby (or perhaps that Techno bloke) goes to Norway and tells them its not safe so they panic and scare Iceland and Norway who also shit themselves even though you cant find out how many and where keeled over after the jab!



Meanwhile the EU decide they'll take us to court for extending the NI grace period



and all the while they rush headlong into a third wave of the virus in Italy and France, with Hungary and Czech Republic buying vaccine on ebay from the Russians and Chinese.



Oh yes - and the Dutch are rioting over lock down restrictions



Itchy_ring

Re: What a mess the EU is in over Covid « Reply #1 on: March 15, 2021, 05:11:36 PM » Our government hardly looked efficient at times but many in Europe now look like absolute idiots while ours seem to have learnt some lessons. On some levels it's amusing to see them arguing and back biting but unfortunately we need them to get their shit together to concentrate on important things....like me getting on holidays again

Alberto Bongaloid

Posts: 783 Re: What a mess the EU is in over Covid « Reply #3 on: March 15, 2021, 07:05:13 PM » Try and think about things a bit deeper



There are not so many blood clot issues with the vaccines. Certainly not in any significant numbers to cause alarm



Therefore they are using this as an excuse to cover up the real reason. Its the only thing that makes sense Logged

Alberto Bongaloid

Posts: 783 Re: What a mess the EU is in over Covid « Reply #7 on: March 15, 2021, 08:04:35 PM »



In the last 2 or 3 weeks there have been letters informing the EMA and the WHO about massive dangers with the vaccines. By several groups of people. The blood clot story is insignificant in comparison to whats really happening . I might add that there have been 2 separate care home outbreaks killing about 15 people in the last couple of weeks. These people thought they were protected as well. I might add that in Pfizers trial, the efficacy rating for over 75s was .0%. The scandal which will come off the back of this will be like nothing you have ever seen before.



It is entirely possible that this is why the AZ been pulled. Also . The people of Israel have reported their own government to the war crimes people in The Hague for experimenting on their population and going against the Nuremberg code with the Pfizer jab That could have some pretty catastrophic consequences.

I think there is a very good chance that this will also be pulled in the coming days. Watch this space.



If you are not convinced. Watch this video with an open mind. You have been warned.

https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html



John Theone

Posts: 177 Re: What a mess the EU is in over Covid « Reply #9 on: March 15, 2021, 08:17:53 PM » Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 15, 2021, 08:04:35 PM



In the last 2 or 3 weeks there have been letters informing the EMA and the WHO about massive dangers with the vaccines. By several groups of people. The blood clot story is insignificant in comparison to whats really happening . I might add that there have been 2 separate care home outbreaks killing about 15 people in the last couple of weeks. These people thought they were protected as well. I might add that in Pfizers trial, the efficacy rating for over 75s was .0%. The scandal which will come off the back of this will be like nothing you have ever seen before.



It is entirely possible that this is why the AZ been pulled. Also . The people of Israel have reported their own government to the war crimes people in The Hague for experimenting on their population and going against the Nuremberg code with the Pfizer jab That could have some pretty catastrophic consequences.

I think there is a very good chance that this will also be pulled in the coming days. Watch this space.



If you are not convinced. Watch this video with an open mind. You have been warned.

https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html



Take care of yourselves

Well that didn't last long did it?



Well that didn't last long did it?

El Capitan

Posts: 44 962 Re: What a mess the EU is in over Covid « Reply #10 on: March 15, 2021, 09:37:56 PM » Quote from: John Theone on March 15, 2021, 08:17:53 PM Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 15, 2021, 08:04:35 PM



In the last 2 or 3 weeks there have been letters informing the EMA and the WHO about massive dangers with the vaccines. By several groups of people. The blood clot story is insignificant in comparison to whats really happening . I might add that there have been 2 separate care home outbreaks killing about 15 people in the last couple of weeks. These people thought they were protected as well. I might add that in Pfizers trial, the efficacy rating for over 75s was .0%. The scandal which will come off the back of this will be like nothing you have ever seen before.



It is entirely possible that this is why the AZ been pulled. Also . The people of Israel have reported their own government to the war crimes people in The Hague for experimenting on their population and going against the Nuremberg code with the Pfizer jab That could have some pretty catastrophic consequences.

I think there is a very good chance that this will also be pulled in the coming days. Watch this space.



If you are not convinced. Watch this video with an open mind. You have been warned.

https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html



Take care of yourselves

Well that didn't last long did it?





Well that didn't last long did it?



Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Whothefuckyoulookinat

Posts: 219 Re: What a mess the EU is in over Covid « Reply #11 on: March 15, 2021, 09:40:15 PM » Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 15, 2021, 08:04:35 PM



In the last 2 or 3 weeks there have been letters informing the EMA and the WHO about massive dangers with the vaccines. By several groups of people. The blood clot story is insignificant in comparison to whats really happening . I might add that there have been 2 separate care home outbreaks killing about 15 people in the last couple of weeks. These people thought they were protected as well. I might add that in Pfizers trial, the efficacy rating for over 75s was .0%. The scandal which will come off the back of this will be like nothing you have ever seen before.



It is entirely possible that this is why the AZ been pulled. Also . The people of Israel have reported their own government to the war crimes people in The Hague for experimenting on their population and going against the Nuremberg code with the Pfizer jab That could have some pretty catastrophic consequences.

I think there is a very good chance that this will also be pulled in the coming days. Watch this space.



If you are not convinced. Watch this video with an open mind. You have been warned.

https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html



Take care of yourselves

Jog on yer fucking idiot

El Capitan

Posts: 44 962 Re: What a mess the EU is in over Covid « Reply #12 on: March 15, 2021, 09:44:47 PM » Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 15, 2021, 08:04:35 PM



In the last 2 or 3 weeks there have been letters informing the EMA and the WHO about massive dangers with the vaccines. By several groups of people. The blood clot story is insignificant in comparison to whats really happening . I might add that there have been 2 separate care home outbreaks killing about 15 people in the last couple of weeks. These people thought they were protected as well. I might add that in Pfizers trial, the efficacy rating for over 75s was .0% . The scandal which will come off the back of this will be like nothing you have ever seen before.



It is entirely possible that this is why the AZ been pulled. Also . The people of Israel have reported their own government to the war crimes people in The Hague for experimenting on their population and going against the Nuremberg code with the Pfizer jab That could have some pretty catastrophic consequences.

I think there is a very good chance that this will also be pulled in the coming days. Watch this space.



If you are not convinced. Watch this video with an open mind. You have been warned.

https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html



Take care of yourselves

Where did you read that?

TechnoTronic

Posts: 194 Re: What a mess the EU is in over Covid « Reply #15 on: March 15, 2021, 11:38:09 PM » A woman I know had Covid in December felt at little off, lost sense of smell and taste.



Had the AZ vaccine and said it was much worse than Covid. 6 days off work and felt like death. Still has sore muscles 8 days later. Needless to say she is eagerly awaiting part 2.







Logged

Jake past

Posts: 1 651 Re: What a mess the EU is in over Covid « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:43:09 AM » Quote from: TechnoTronic on March 15, 2021, 11:38:09 PM A woman I know had Covid in December felt at little off, lost sense of smell and taste.



Had the AZ vaccine and said it was much worse than Covid. 6 days off work and felt like death. Still has sore muscles 8 days later. Needless to say she is eagerly awaiting part 2.











126k people in the UK who didn't have a vaccine felt ok until they got Covid and died but now a woman Dave the rave knows has had the sniffles after having a jab, I'm definitely shitting myself more about the jab.

126k people in the UK who didn't have a vaccine felt ok until they got Covid and died but now a woman Dave the rave knows has had the sniffles after having a jab, I'm definitely shitting myself more about the jab.

Stupid cunt

Alberto Bongaloid

Posts: 783 Re: What a mess the EU is in over Covid « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:04:08 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 15, 2021, 08:13:23 PM

So you're saying the vast majority of the medical profession are either complicate or stupid

Yes I am. A manslaughter charge has been launched in Italy. They cant go after Astra Zeneca as they have no liability as the government allowed them to be exempt. They charge will be against the doctor/nurse administering the jab and the people distributing it.



There will be doctors and nurses in the U.K. as I am certain it will happen here as well.

Re: What a mess the EU is in over Covid « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:04:08 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 15, 2021, 08:13:23 PM

So you're saying the vast majority of the medical profession are either complicate or stupid

Yes I am. A manslaughter charge has been launched in Italy. They cant go after Astra Zeneca as they have no liability as the government allowed them to be exempt. They charge will be against the doctor/nurse administering the jab and the people distributing it.

There will be doctors and nurses in the U.K. as I am certain it will happen here as well.

Do no harm. Ignorance is not an excuse

Robbso

Posts: 14 605 Re: What a mess the EU is in over Covid « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:54:34 AM »

Re: What a mess the EU is in over Covid « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:54:34 AM »

Posting videos on YouTube[19] claiming, for example, that the government was overreacting because the virus posed no more threat than influenza, and that any COVID-19 vaccine would be "pointless".[20] I had a look, picked one doctor out at random, Covid denier, you tube channel he had was banned. Next

TechnoTronic

Posts: 194 Re: What a mess the EU is in over Covid « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 12:37:29 PM » Quote from: Jake past on Yesterday at 06:43:09 AM Quote from: TechnoTronic on March 15, 2021, 11:38:09 PM A woman I know had Covid in December felt at little off, lost sense of smell and taste.



Had the AZ vaccine and said it was much worse than Covid. 6 days off work and felt like death. Still has sore muscles 8 days later. Needless to say she is eagerly awaiting part 2.











126k people in the UK who didn't have a vaccine felt ok until they got Covid and died but now a woman Dave the rave knows has had the sniffles after having a jab, I'm definitely shitting myself more about the jab.

Stupid cunt

So you telling me it's OK that somebody had Covid, suffered alot more from the vaccine than the actual illness? 🤔



126k people that could have died of numerous factors but stuck down as Covid deaths upto 28 days later.



So you telling me it's OK that somebody had Covid, suffered alot more from the vaccine than the actual illness? 🤔126k people that could have died of numerous factors but stuck down as Covid deaths upto 28 days later. Logged

Alberto Bongaloid

Posts: 783 Re: What a mess the EU is in over Covid « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 01:58:11 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 11:10:42 AM

There is virtually no difference in blood clotting post vaccine between AZ and Pfizer. So I wonder why its only the AZ vaccine being targeted by  our friends and partners .

Because the EMA are in damage limitation mode at the moment.

I strongly suspect that the reason it is being dropped from country to country is to avoid the EMA having to lose face and instruct them to stop it. If they do that they are admitting that they didnt test the product properly



Well guess what do you honestly think they had time to test the other product as well?

Because the EMA are in damage limitation mode at the moment.I strongly suspect that the reason it is being dropped from country to country is to avoid the EMA having to lose face and instruct them to stop it. If they do that they are admitting that they didnt test the product properlyWell guess what do you honestly think they had time to test the other product as well? Logged

John Theone

Posts: 177 Re: What a mess the EU is in over Covid « Reply #28 on: Today at 10:35:52 AM »



Italy say it was a political decision to stop using it!



At the same time the Euro Commission states "We are racing against time and the rollout of vaccination is key to decrease the number of infected people"



Racing?



What a load of fuckwits.....



Itchy_ring

Posts: 2 572 Re: What a mess the EU is in over Covid « Reply #29 on: Today at 12:02:27 PM » Fair play to Belgium who said it is all bollocks and have carried on unlike the sheep in the rest of the EU.



The reasoning behind stopping is completely flawed not a single piece of data backed science has been provided Logged

TechnoTronic

Posts: 194 Re: What a mess the EU is in over Covid « Reply #30 on: Today at 12:36:48 PM » Quote from: John Theone on Today at 10:35:52 AM



Italy say it was a political decision to stop using it!



At the same time the Euro Commission states "We are racing against time and the rollout of vaccination is key to decrease the number of infected people"



Racing?



What a load of fuckwits.....





Re: What a mess the EU is in over Covid « Reply #30 on: Today at 12:36:48 PM » Quote from: John Theone on Today at 10:35:52 AM

I thought the vaccine only prevented the bad effects of the virus and that you can still carry and spread it. Just like the flu.

TerryCochranesSocks

Posts: 8 573Pull your socks up Tel. Re: What a mess the EU is in over Covid « Reply #31 on: Today at 12:42:50 PM » What they say -



"..a full course will reduce your chance of becoming seriously ill. We do not yet know whether it will stop you from catching and passing on the virus, but we do expect it to reduce this risk."



"Vaccinated people could potentially still get COVID-19 and spread it to others. However, the benefits of relaxing some measures such as quarantine requirements and reducing social isolation may outweigh the residual risk of fully vaccinated people becoming ill with COVID-19 or transmitting the virus to others"

Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 16 474 Re: What a mess the EU is in over Covid « Reply #32 on: Today at 12:51:53 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:42:50 PM What they say -



"..a full course will reduce your chance of becoming seriously ill. We do not yet know whether it will stop you from catching and passing on the virus, but we do expect it to reduce this risk."



"Vaccinated people could potentially still get COVID-19 and spread it to others. However, the benefits of relaxing some measures such as quarantine requirements and reducing social isolation may outweigh the residual risk of fully vaccinated people becoming ill with COVID-19 or transmitting the virus to others"





Which is absolutely fair enough. It has been mentioned that there are signs that a vaccinated person is less likely to carry and infect others also - we'll see how that works out.



Are we agreed that there is absolutely no evidence whatsoever of any serious consequences of the vaccine recorded in material numbers? We *should* be agreed, because that is the situation at the moment, isn't it? Which is absolutely fair enough. It has been mentioned that there are signs that a vaccinated person is less likely to carry and infect others also - we'll see how that works out.Are we agreed that there is absolutelyevidence whatsoever of any serious consequences of the vaccine recorded in material numbers? We *should* be agreed, because that is the situation at the moment, isn't it? Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Posts: 8 573Pull your socks up Tel. Re: What a mess the EU is in over Covid « Reply #33 on: Today at 01:49:16 PM »

Astra Zeneca vaccine has resulted in 275 fatalities in the UK and 54,180 people suffered adverse reactions

Pfizer vaccine has resulted in 227 fatalities in the UK and 33,207 people suffered adverse reactions

Unspecified brand = 4 fatalities



From 04/01/21 to 28/02/21





Link to gov figures



Pfizer



Astra Zeneca

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/968414/COVID-19_AstraZeneca_Vaccine_Analysis_Print.pdf



MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 373 Re: What a mess the EU is in over Covid « Reply #36 on: Today at 03:06:44 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:49:16 PM

Astra Zeneca vaccine has resulted in 275 fatalities in the UK and 54,180 people suffered adverse reactions

Pfizer vaccine has resulted in 227 fatalities in the UK and 33,207 people suffered adverse reactions

Unspecified brand = 4 fatalities



From 04/01/21 to 28/02/21





Link to gov figures



Pfizer



Astra Zeneca

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/968414/COVID-19_AstraZeneca_Vaccine_Analysis_Print.pdf





Re: What a mess the EU is in over Covid « Reply #36 on: Today at 03:06:44 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:49:16 PM

That is utter bollocks and dangerous misrepresentation. 275 people did not die as a result of the Az Vaccine . 275 people may have died at some time after they had a vaccine but considering we have been jabbing the oldest and most frail people in the country i suspect 275 would died in the first 4 months of the anyway