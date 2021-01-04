Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: What a mess the EU is in over Covid  (Read 732 times)
John Theone
« on: March 15, 2021, 05:04:26 PM »
Now the Germans are panicking and saying they don't want the Astra Zeneca jab based on a few people in Denmark or somewhere having blood clots despite their own Health Minister saying its OK to use

No link to anything to do with the jab though

This lot want to make up their minds

First they moan they are not getting their fair share and threaten to blow up the NI agreement

Then they accuse us of holding back shipments (just like they are doing to Australia)

But the Germans wont give it to anyone over 65 based on something Macron said

Then they decide its Ok after all

Then Goldby (or perhaps that Techno bloke) goes to Norway and tells them its not safe so they panic and scare Iceland and Norway who also shit themselves even though you cant find out how many and where keeled over after the jab!

Meanwhile the EU decide they'll take us to court for extending the NI grace period

and all the while they rush headlong into a third wave of the virus in Italy and France, with Hungary and Czech Republic buying vaccine on ebay from the Russians and Chinese.

Oh yes - and the Dutch are rioting over lock down restrictions

 
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: March 15, 2021, 05:11:36 PM »
Our government hardly looked efficient at times but many in Europe now look like absolute idiots while ours seem to have learnt some lessons. On some levels it's amusing to see them arguing and back biting but unfortunately we need them to get their shit together to concentrate on important things....like me getting on holidays again
Micksgrill
« Reply #2 on: March 15, 2021, 05:37:20 PM »
They have got problems ahead in EU with elections looming.  No good news out there so I'm shorting the euro/£
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #3 on: March 15, 2021, 07:05:13 PM »
Try and think about things a bit deeper

There are not so many blood clot issues with the vaccines. Certainly not in any significant numbers to cause alarm

Therefore they are using this as an excuse to cover up the real reason. Its the only thing that makes sense
Bill Buxton
« Reply #4 on: March 15, 2021, 07:05:41 PM »
Games are being played by the EU members to cover up the inept handling of their vaccine rollout. AZ vaccine  is being used as cover for this ineptitude. Unfortunately thousands will die by not having the AZ vaccine.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #5 on: March 15, 2021, 07:33:28 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on March 15, 2021, 07:05:41 PM
Games are being played by the EU members to cover up the inept handling of their vaccine rollout. AZ vaccine  is being used as cover for this ineptitude. Unfortunately thousands will die by not having the AZ vaccine.
Fucking hell Bob , a reasoned post.😎
John Theone
« Reply #6 on: March 15, 2021, 07:46:09 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 15, 2021, 07:05:13 PM
Try and think about things a bit deeper

There are not so many blood clot issues with the vaccines. Certainly not in any significant numbers to cause alarm

Therefore they are using this as an excuse to cover up the real reason. Its the only thing that makes sense

Fuck me - I agree with you!

That's never happened before

 :alf:

 jc
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #7 on: March 15, 2021, 08:04:35 PM »
The next few days could get very interesting indeed. I suspect that we will pull the AZ vaccine in the next couple of days. If Boris finds out the real reason why they have pulled it there will be a large amount of brown stuff coming from number 10.

In the last 2 or 3 weeks there have been letters informing the EMA and the WHO about massive dangers with the vaccines. By several groups of people. The blood clot story is insignificant in comparison to whats really happening . I might add that there have been 2 separate care home outbreaks killing about 15 people in the last couple of weeks. These people thought they were protected as well.  I might add that in Pfizers trial, the efficacy rating for over 75s was.0%. The scandal which will come off the back of this will be like nothing you have ever seen before.

It is entirely possible that this is why the AZ been pulled. Also. The people of Israel have reported their own government to the war crimes people in The Hague for experimenting on their population and going against the Nuremberg code with the Pfizer jab That could have some pretty catastrophic consequences.
I think there is a very good chance that this will also be pulled in the coming days. Watch this space.

If you are not convinced. Watch this video with an open mind. You have been warned.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html

Take care of yourselves
Itchy_ring
« Reply #8 on: March 15, 2021, 08:13:23 PM »
So you're saying the vast majority of the medical profession are either complicate or stupid 
John Theone
« Reply #9 on: March 15, 2021, 08:17:53 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 15, 2021, 08:04:35 PM
The next few days could get very interesting indeed. I suspect that we will pull the AZ vaccine in the next couple of days. If Boris finds out the real reason why they have pulled it there will be a large amount of brown stuff coming from number 10.

In the last 2 or 3 weeks there have been letters informing the EMA and the WHO about massive dangers with the vaccines. By several groups of people. The blood clot story is insignificant in comparison to whats really happening . I might add that there have been 2 separate care home outbreaks killing about 15 people in the last couple of weeks. These people thought they were protected as well.  I might add that in Pfizers trial, the efficacy rating for over 75s was.0%. The scandal which will come off the back of this will be like nothing you have ever seen before.

It is entirely possible that this is why the AZ been pulled. Also. The people of Israel have reported their own government to the war crimes people in The Hague for experimenting on their population and going against the Nuremberg code with the Pfizer jab That could have some pretty catastrophic consequences.
I think there is a very good chance that this will also be pulled in the coming days. Watch this space.

If you are not convinced. Watch this video with an open mind. You have been warned.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html

Take care of yourselves

Well that didn't last long did it?

 
El Capitan
« Reply #10 on: March 15, 2021, 09:37:56 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on March 15, 2021, 08:17:53 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 15, 2021, 08:04:35 PM
The next few days could get very interesting indeed. I suspect that we will pull the AZ vaccine in the next couple of days. If Boris finds out the real reason why they have pulled it there will be a large amount of brown stuff coming from number 10.

In the last 2 or 3 weeks there have been letters informing the EMA and the WHO about massive dangers with the vaccines. By several groups of people. The blood clot story is insignificant in comparison to whats really happening . I might add that there have been 2 separate care home outbreaks killing about 15 people in the last couple of weeks. These people thought they were protected as well.  I might add that in Pfizers trial, the efficacy rating for over 75s was.0%. The scandal which will come off the back of this will be like nothing you have ever seen before.

It is entirely possible that this is why the AZ been pulled. Also. The people of Israel have reported their own government to the war crimes people in The Hague for experimenting on their population and going against the Nuremberg code with the Pfizer jab That could have some pretty catastrophic consequences.
I think there is a very good chance that this will also be pulled in the coming days. Watch this space.

If you are not convinced. Watch this video with an open mind. You have been warned.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html

Take care of yourselves

Well that didn't last long did it?

 


Whothefuckyoulookinat
« Reply #11 on: March 15, 2021, 09:40:15 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 15, 2021, 08:04:35 PM
The next few days could get very interesting indeed. I suspect that we will pull the AZ vaccine in the next couple of days. If Boris finds out the real reason why they have pulled it there will be a large amount of brown stuff coming from number 10.

In the last 2 or 3 weeks there have been letters informing the EMA and the WHO about massive dangers with the vaccines. By several groups of people. The blood clot story is insignificant in comparison to whats really happening . I might add that there have been 2 separate care home outbreaks killing about 15 people in the last couple of weeks. These people thought they were protected as well.  I might add that in Pfizers trial, the efficacy rating for over 75s was.0%. The scandal which will come off the back of this will be like nothing you have ever seen before.

It is entirely possible that this is why the AZ been pulled. Also. The people of Israel have reported their own government to the war crimes people in The Hague for experimenting on their population and going against the Nuremberg code with the Pfizer jab That could have some pretty catastrophic consequences.
I think there is a very good chance that this will also be pulled in the coming days. Watch this space.

If you are not convinced. Watch this video with an open mind. You have been warned.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html

Take care of yourselves
Jog on yer fucking idiot
El Capitan
« Reply #12 on: March 15, 2021, 09:44:47 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 15, 2021, 08:04:35 PM
The next few days could get very interesting indeed. I suspect that we will pull the AZ vaccine in the next couple of days. If Boris finds out the real reason why they have pulled it there will be a large amount of brown stuff coming from number 10.

In the last 2 or 3 weeks there have been letters informing the EMA and the WHO about massive dangers with the vaccines. By several groups of people. The blood clot story is insignificant in comparison to whats really happening . I might add that there have been 2 separate care home outbreaks killing about 15 people in the last couple of weeks. These people thought they were protected as well.  I might add that in Pfizers trial, the efficacy rating for over 75s was.0%. The scandal which will come off the back of this will be like nothing you have ever seen before.

It is entirely possible that this is why the AZ been pulled. Also. The people of Israel have reported their own government to the war crimes people in The Hague for experimenting on their population and going against the Nuremberg code with the Pfizer jab That could have some pretty catastrophic consequences.
I think there is a very good chance that this will also be pulled in the coming days. Watch this space.

If you are not convinced. Watch this video with an open mind. You have been warned.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html

Take care of yourselves




Where did you read that?
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #13 on: March 15, 2021, 09:57:35 PM »
He just make stuff up.

A bit like me and goal scorers 
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #14 on: March 15, 2021, 10:19:05 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on March 15, 2021, 09:57:35 PM
He just make stuff up.

A bit like me and goal scorers 

Chill Robbso, you are forgiven for that mistake. Not for bringing Mental Jimmy back on the sole of your boots though.
TechnoTronic
« Reply #15 on: March 15, 2021, 11:38:09 PM »
A woman I know had Covid in December felt at little off, lost sense of smell and taste.

Had the AZ vaccine and said it was much worse than Covid.  6 days off work and felt like death.  Still has sore muscles 8 days later.  Needless to say she is eagerly awaiting part 2.
Jake past
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:43:09 AM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on March 15, 2021, 11:38:09 PM
A woman I know had Covid in December felt at little off, lost sense of smell and taste.

Had the AZ vaccine and said it was much worse than Covid.  6 days off work and felt like death.  Still has sore muscles 8 days later.  Needless to say she is eagerly awaiting part 2.





126k people in the UK who didn't have a vaccine felt ok until they got Covid and died but now a woman Dave the rave knows has had the sniffles after having a jab, I'm definitely shitting myself more about the jab.  lost
Stupid cunt   souey
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:04:08 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 15, 2021, 08:13:23 PM
So you're saying the vast majority of the medical profession are either complicate or stupid 

Yes I am. A manslaughter charge has been launched in Italy. They cant go after Astra Zeneca as they have no liability as the government allowed them to be exempt. They charge will be against the doctor/nurse administering the jab and the people distributing it.

There will be doctors and nurses in the U.K. as I am certain it will happen here as well.
Do no harm. Ignorance is not an excuse
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:07:17 AM »
One other thing Id like to point out is the group of doctors who wrote a letter to the EMA a few days ago. Blood clots were mentioned amongst other things. They accused them of not carrying out proper testing and if they couldnt prove this the products should be suspended.

https://doctors4covidethics.medium.com/urgent-open-letter-from-doctors-and-scientists-to-the-european-medicines-agency-regarding-covid-19-f6e17c311595
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:54:34 AM »
I had a look, picked one doctor out at random, Covid denier, you tube channel he had was banned. Next
Posting videos on YouTube[19] claiming, for example, that the government was overreacting because the virus posed no more threat than influenza, and that any COVID-19 vaccine would be "pointless".[20]
Robbso
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:05:53 AM »
AZ, all done :homer:
John Theone
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:49:12 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 09:07:17 AM
One other thing Id like to point out is the group of doctors who wrote a letter to the EMA a few days ago. Blood clots were mentioned amongst other things. They accused them of not carrying out proper testing and if they couldnt prove this the products should be suspended.

https://doctors4covidethics.medium.com/urgent-open-letter-from-doctors-and-scientists-to-the-european-medicines-agency-regarding-covid-19-f6e17c311595

Where do you find these Russian fake news sites?

You are what they call a 'useful idiot' I fear
Itchy_ring
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:04:15 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 10:49:12 AM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 09:07:17 AM
One other thing Id like to point out is the group of doctors who wrote a letter to the EMA a few days ago. Blood clots were mentioned amongst other things. They accused them of not carrying out proper testing and if they couldnt prove this the products should be suspended.

https://doctors4covidethics.medium.com/urgent-open-letter-from-doctors-and-scientists-to-the-european-medicines-agency-regarding-covid-19-f6e17c311595

Where do you find these Russian fake news sites?

You are what they call a 'useful idiot' I fear



It amazes me that there's a large group of people who will happily tell you that the MSM is all lies but then quote as fact Russia Today and other even more suspect sources  rava
Bill Buxton
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:10:42 AM »
There is virtually no difference in blood clotting post vaccine between AZ and Pfizer. So I wonder why its only the AZ vaccine being targeted by  our friends and partners . 
TechnoTronic
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 12:37:29 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on Yesterday at 06:43:09 AM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on March 15, 2021, 11:38:09 PM
A woman I know had Covid in December felt at little off, lost sense of smell and taste.

Had the AZ vaccine and said it was much worse than Covid.  6 days off work and felt like death.  Still has sore muscles 8 days later.  Needless to say she is eagerly awaiting part 2.





126k people in the UK who didn't have a vaccine felt ok until they got Covid and died but now a woman Dave the rave knows has had the sniffles after having a jab, I'm definitely shitting myself more about the jab.  lost
Stupid cunt   souey

So you telling me it's OK that somebody had Covid, suffered alot more from the vaccine than the actual illness?  🤔

126k people that could have died of numerous factors but stuck down as Covid deaths upto 28 days later.   mcl
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 01:58:11 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 11:10:42 AM
There is virtually no difference in blood clotting post vaccine between AZ and Pfizer. So I wonder why its only the AZ vaccine being targeted by  our friends and partners . 

Because the EMA are in damage limitation mode at the moment.
I strongly suspect that the reason it is being dropped from country to country is to avoid the EMA having to lose face and instruct them to stop it. If they do that they are admitting that they didnt test the product properly

Well guess what do you honestly think they had time to test the other product as well?
John Theone
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 02:25:02 PM »
Useful idiot

TMG501
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 03:01:55 PM »
Dear me! Vernon Coleman has been spouting utter shite for years.
John Theone
« Reply #28 on: Today at 10:35:52 AM »
France and Italy getting ready to restart using AZ now but waiting for approval by the EMA tomorrow

Italy say it was a political decision to stop using it!

At the same time the Euro Commission states "We are racing against time and the rollout of vaccination is key to decrease the number of infected people"

Racing?

What a load of fuckwits.....

 :ukfist:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #29 on: Today at 12:02:27 PM »
Fair play to Belgium who said it is all bollocks and have carried on unlike the sheep in the rest of the EU.

The reasoning behind stopping is completely flawed not a single piece of data backed science has been provided
TechnoTronic
« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:36:48 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 10:35:52 AM
France and Italy getting ready to restart using AZ now but waiting for approval by the EMA tomorrow

Italy say it was a political decision to stop using it!

At the same time the Euro Commission states "We are racing against time and the rollout of vaccination is key to decrease the number of infected people"

Racing?

What a load of fuckwits.....

 :ukfist:

 I thought the vaccine only prevented the bad effects of the virus and that you can still carry and spread it.  Just like the flu.   lost
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #31 on: Today at 12:42:50 PM »
What they say -

"..a full course will reduce your chance of becoming seriously ill. We do not yet know whether it will stop you from catching and passing on the virus, but we do expect it to reduce this risk."

"Vaccinated people could potentially still get COVID-19 and spread it to others. However, the benefits of relaxing some measures such as quarantine requirements and reducing social isolation may outweigh the residual risk of fully vaccinated people becoming ill with COVID-19 or transmitting the virus to others"
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #32 on: Today at 12:51:53 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:42:50 PM
What they say -

"..a full course will reduce your chance of becoming seriously ill. We do not yet know whether it will stop you from catching and passing on the virus, but we do expect it to reduce this risk."

"Vaccinated people could potentially still get COVID-19 and spread it to others. However, the benefits of relaxing some measures such as quarantine requirements and reducing social isolation may outweigh the residual risk of fully vaccinated people becoming ill with COVID-19 or transmitting the virus to others"


Which is absolutely fair enough. It has been mentioned that there are signs that a vaccinated person is less likely to carry and infect others also - we'll see how that works out.

Are we agreed that there is absolutely no evidence whatsoever of any serious consequences of the vaccine recorded in material numbers? We *should* be agreed, because that is the situation at the moment, isn't it?
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #33 on: Today at 01:49:16 PM »
According to UK Gov -
Astra Zeneca vaccine has resulted in 275 fatalities in the UK and 54,180 people suffered adverse reactions
Pfizer vaccine has resulted in 227 fatalities in the UK and 33,207 people suffered adverse reactions
Unspecified brand = 4 fatalities

From 04/01/21 to 28/02/21


Link to gov figures

Pfizer    https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/968413/COVID-19_mRNA_Pfizer-_BioNTech_Vaccine_Analysis_Print__2_.pdf  

Astra Zeneca
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/968414/COVID-19_AstraZeneca_Vaccine_Analysis_Print.pdf  
Bill Buxton
« Reply #34 on: Today at 02:06:20 PM »
Now threatening to take over vaccine producers and stop exports to UK. Any remoaners out there who are having second thoughts?
Itchy_ring
« Reply #35 on: Today at 02:24:44 PM »
Ursula needs to sort her shit out 
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #36 on: Today at 03:06:44 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:49:16 PM
According to UK Gov -
Astra Zeneca vaccine has resulted in 275 fatalities in the UK and 54,180 people suffered adverse reactions
Pfizer vaccine has resulted in 227 fatalities in the UK and 33,207 people suffered adverse reactions
Unspecified brand = 4 fatalities

From 04/01/21 to 28/02/21


Link to gov figures

Pfizer    https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/968413/COVID-19_mRNA_Pfizer-_BioNTech_Vaccine_Analysis_Print__2_.pdf  

Astra Zeneca
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/968414/COVID-19_AstraZeneca_Vaccine_Analysis_Print.pdf  



That is utter bollocks and dangerous misrepresentation.  275 people did not die as a result of the Az Vaccine . 275 people may have died at some time after they had a vaccine but considering we have been jabbing the oldest and most frail people in the country i suspect 275 would died in the first 4 months of the anyway
El Capitan
« Reply #37 on: Today at 03:17:36 PM »
25,000 people in the UK have died in the last month after having cereal for breakfast.

Very concerning.
Logged
John Theone
« Reply #38 on: Today at 03:20:59 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:17:36 PM
25,000 people in the UK have died in the last month after having cereal for breakfast.

Very concerning.

Sugar Puffs or Frosties?
