John Theone

« on: Yesterday at 05:04:26 PM »



No link to anything to do with the jab though



This lot want to make up their minds



First they moan they are not getting their fair share and threaten to blow up the NI agreement



Then they accuse us of holding back shipments (just like they are doing to Australia)



But the Germans wont give it to anyone over 65 based on something Macron said



Then they decide its Ok after all



Then Goldby (or perhaps that Techno bloke) goes to Norway and tells them its not safe so they panic and scare Iceland and Norway who also shit themselves even though you cant find out how many and where keeled over after the jab!



Meanwhile the EU decide they'll take us to court for extending the NI grace period



and all the while they rush headlong into a third wave of the virus in Italy and France, with Hungary and Czech Republic buying vaccine on ebay from the Russians and Chinese.



Oh yes - and the Dutch are rioting over lock down restrictions



Itchy_ring

« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:11:36 PM » Our government hardly looked efficient at times but many in Europe now look like absolute idiots while ours seem to have learnt some lessons. On some levels it's amusing to see them arguing and back biting but unfortunately we need them to get their shit together to concentrate on important things....like me getting on holidays again Logged

Alberto Bongaloid

« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:05:13 PM » Try and think about things a bit deeper



There are not so many blood clot issues with the vaccines. Certainly not in any significant numbers to cause alarm



Therefore they are using this as an excuse to cover up the real reason. Its the only thing that makes sense Logged

Bill Buxton

« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:05:41 PM » Games are being played by the EU members to cover up the inept handling of their vaccine rollout. AZ vaccine is being used as cover for this ineptitude. Unfortunately thousands will die by not having the AZ vaccine. Logged

Alberto Bongaloid

« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:04:35 PM »



In the last 2 or 3 weeks there have been letters informing the EMA and the WHO about massive dangers with the vaccines. By several groups of people. The blood clot story is insignificant in comparison to whats really happening . I might add that there have been 2 separate care home outbreaks killing about 15 people in the last couple of weeks. These people thought they were protected as well. I might add that in Pfizers trial, the efficacy rating for over 75s was .0%. The scandal which will come off the back of this will be like nothing you have ever seen before.



It is entirely possible that this is why the AZ been pulled. Also . The people of Israel have reported their own government to the war crimes people in The Hague for experimenting on their population and going against the Nuremberg code with the Pfizer jab That could have some pretty catastrophic consequences.

I think there is a very good chance that this will also be pulled in the coming days. Watch this space.



If you are not convinced. Watch this video with an open mind. You have been warned.

https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html



John Theone

« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:17:53 PM » Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 08:04:35 PM



In the last 2 or 3 weeks there have been letters informing the EMA and the WHO about massive dangers with the vaccines. By several groups of people. The blood clot story is insignificant in comparison to whats really happening . I might add that there have been 2 separate care home outbreaks killing about 15 people in the last couple of weeks. These people thought they were protected as well. I might add that in Pfizers trial, the efficacy rating for over 75s was .0%. The scandal which will come off the back of this will be like nothing you have ever seen before.



It is entirely possible that this is why the AZ been pulled. Also . The people of Israel have reported their own government to the war crimes people in The Hague for experimenting on their population and going against the Nuremberg code with the Pfizer jab That could have some pretty catastrophic consequences.

I think there is a very good chance that this will also be pulled in the coming days. Watch this space.



If you are not convinced. Watch this video with an open mind. You have been warned.

https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html



Take care of yourselves

Well that didn't last long did it?



El Capitan

« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:37:56 PM » Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 08:17:53 PM Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 08:04:35 PM



In the last 2 or 3 weeks there have been letters informing the EMA and the WHO about massive dangers with the vaccines. By several groups of people. The blood clot story is insignificant in comparison to whats really happening . I might add that there have been 2 separate care home outbreaks killing about 15 people in the last couple of weeks. These people thought they were protected as well. I might add that in Pfizers trial, the efficacy rating for over 75s was .0%. The scandal which will come off the back of this will be like nothing you have ever seen before.



It is entirely possible that this is why the AZ been pulled. Also . The people of Israel have reported their own government to the war crimes people in The Hague for experimenting on their population and going against the Nuremberg code with the Pfizer jab That could have some pretty catastrophic consequences.

I think there is a very good chance that this will also be pulled in the coming days. Watch this space.



If you are not convinced. Watch this video with an open mind. You have been warned.

https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html



Take care of yourselves

Well that didn't last long did it?





Logged

Whothefuckyoulookinat

« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:40:15 PM » Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 08:04:35 PM



In the last 2 or 3 weeks there have been letters informing the EMA and the WHO about massive dangers with the vaccines. By several groups of people. The blood clot story is insignificant in comparison to whats really happening . I might add that there have been 2 separate care home outbreaks killing about 15 people in the last couple of weeks. These people thought they were protected as well. I might add that in Pfizers trial, the efficacy rating for over 75s was .0%. The scandal which will come off the back of this will be like nothing you have ever seen before.



It is entirely possible that this is why the AZ been pulled. Also . The people of Israel have reported their own government to the war crimes people in The Hague for experimenting on their population and going against the Nuremberg code with the Pfizer jab That could have some pretty catastrophic consequences.

I think there is a very good chance that this will also be pulled in the coming days. Watch this space.



If you are not convinced. Watch this video with an open mind. You have been warned.

https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html



Take care of yourselves

Jog on yer fucking idiot Logged

El Capitan

« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:44:47 PM » Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 08:04:35 PM



In the last 2 or 3 weeks there have been letters informing the EMA and the WHO about massive dangers with the vaccines. By several groups of people. The blood clot story is insignificant in comparison to whats really happening . I might add that there have been 2 separate care home outbreaks killing about 15 people in the last couple of weeks. These people thought they were protected as well. I might add that in Pfizers trial, the efficacy rating for over 75s was .0% . The scandal which will come off the back of this will be like nothing you have ever seen before.



It is entirely possible that this is why the AZ been pulled. Also . The people of Israel have reported their own government to the war crimes people in The Hague for experimenting on their population and going against the Nuremberg code with the Pfizer jab That could have some pretty catastrophic consequences.

I think there is a very good chance that this will also be pulled in the coming days. Watch this space.



If you are not convinced. Watch this video with an open mind. You have been warned.

https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html



Take care of yourselves

Where did you read that? Logged

TechnoTronic

« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:38:09 PM » A woman I know had Covid in December felt at little off, lost sense of smell and taste.



Had the AZ vaccine and said it was much worse than Covid. 6 days off work and felt like death. Still has sore muscles 8 days later. Needless to say she is eagerly awaiting part 2.







Jake past

« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:43:09 AM » Quote from: TechnoTronic on Yesterday at 11:38:09 PM A woman I know had Covid in December felt at little off, lost sense of smell and taste.



Had the AZ vaccine and said it was much worse than Covid. 6 days off work and felt like death. Still has sore muscles 8 days later. Needless to say she is eagerly awaiting part 2.











126k people in the UK who didn't have a vaccine felt ok until they got Covid and died but now a woman Dave the rave knows has had the sniffles after having a jab, I'm definitely shitting myself more about the jab.

Alberto Bongaloid

« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:04:08 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 08:13:23 PM

So you're saying the vast majority of the medical profession are either complicate or stupid

Yes I am. A manslaughter charge has been launched in Italy. They cant go after Astra Zeneca as they have no liability as the government allowed them to be exempt. They charge will be against the doctor/nurse administering the jab and the people distributing it.



There will be doctors and nurses in the U.K. as I am certain it will happen here as well.

Robbso

« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:54:34 AM »

Posting videos on YouTube[19] claiming, for example, that the government was overreacting because the virus posed no more threat than influenza, and that any COVID-19 vaccine would be "pointless".[20] I had a look, picked one doctor out at random, Covid denier, you tube channel he had was banned. NextPosting videos on YouTube[19] claiming, for example, that the government was overreacting because the virus posed no more threat than influenza, and that any COVID-19 vaccine would be "pointless".[20] Logged

TechnoTronic

« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:37:29 PM » Quote from: Jake past on Today at 06:43:09 AM Quote from: TechnoTronic on Yesterday at 11:38:09 PM A woman I know had Covid in December felt at little off, lost sense of smell and taste.



Had the AZ vaccine and said it was much worse than Covid. 6 days off work and felt like death. Still has sore muscles 8 days later. Needless to say she is eagerly awaiting part 2.











126k people in the UK who didn't have a vaccine felt ok until they got Covid and died but now a woman Dave the rave knows has had the sniffles after having a jab, I'm definitely shitting myself more about the jab.

Stupid cunt

126k people in the UK who didn't have a vaccine felt ok until they got Covid and died but now a woman Dave the rave knows has had the sniffles after having a jab, I'm definitely shitting myself more about the jab.Stupid cunt

So you telling me it's OK that somebody had Covid, suffered alot more from the vaccine than the actual illness? 🤔



126k people that could have died of numerous factors but stuck down as Covid deaths upto 28 days later.



