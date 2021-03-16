Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 16, 2021, 10:45:48 AM
Topic: What a mess the EU is in over Covid
John Theone
Yesterday at 05:04:26 PM
Now the Germans are panicking and saying they don't want the Astra Zeneca jab based on a few people in Denmark or somewhere having blood clots despite their own Health Minister saying its OK to use

No link to anything to do with the jab though

This lot want to make up their minds

First they moan they are not getting their fair share and threaten to blow up the NI agreement

Then they accuse us of holding back shipments (just like they are doing to Australia)

But the Germans wont give it to anyone over 65 based on something Macron said

Then they decide its Ok after all

Then Goldby (or perhaps that Techno bloke) goes to Norway and tells them its not safe so they panic and scare Iceland and Norway who also shit themselves even though you cant find out how many and where keeled over after the jab!

Meanwhile the EU decide they'll take us to court for extending the NI grace period

and all the while they rush headlong into a third wave of the virus in Italy and France, with Hungary and Czech Republic buying vaccine on ebay from the Russians and Chinese.

Oh yes - and the Dutch are rioting over lock down restrictions

 
Itchy_ring
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:11:36 PM
Our government hardly looked efficient at times but many in Europe now look like absolute idiots while ours seem to have learnt some lessons. On some levels it's amusing to see them arguing and back biting but unfortunately we need them to get their shit together to concentrate on important things....like me getting on holidays again
Micksgrill
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:37:20 PM
They have got problems ahead in EU with elections looming.  No good news out there so I'm shorting the euro/£
Alberto Bongaloid
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:05:13 PM
Try and think about things a bit deeper

There are not so many blood clot issues with the vaccines. Certainly not in any significant numbers to cause alarm

Therefore they are using this as an excuse to cover up the real reason. Its the only thing that makes sense
Bill Buxton
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:05:41 PM
Games are being played by the EU members to cover up the inept handling of their vaccine rollout. AZ vaccine  is being used as cover for this ineptitude. Unfortunately thousands will die by not having the AZ vaccine.
Jimmy Cooper
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:33:28 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 07:05:41 PM
Games are being played by the EU members to cover up the inept handling of their vaccine rollout. AZ vaccine  is being used as cover for this ineptitude. Unfortunately thousands will die by not having the AZ vaccine.
Fucking hell Bob , a reasoned post.😎
John Theone
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:46:09 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 07:05:13 PM
Try and think about things a bit deeper

There are not so many blood clot issues with the vaccines. Certainly not in any significant numbers to cause alarm

Therefore they are using this as an excuse to cover up the real reason. Its the only thing that makes sense

Fuck me - I agree with you!

That's never happened before

Alberto Bongaloid
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:04:35 PM
The next few days could get very interesting indeed. I suspect that we will pull the AZ vaccine in the next couple of days. If Boris finds out the real reason why they have pulled it there will be a large amount of brown stuff coming from number 10.

In the last 2 or 3 weeks there have been letters informing the EMA and the WHO about massive dangers with the vaccines. By several groups of people. The blood clot story is insignificant in comparison to whats really happening . I might add that there have been 2 separate care home outbreaks killing about 15 people in the last couple of weeks. These people thought they were protected as well.  I might add that in Pfizers trial, the efficacy rating for over 75s was.0%. The scandal which will come off the back of this will be like nothing you have ever seen before.

It is entirely possible that this is why the AZ been pulled. Also. The people of Israel have reported their own government to the war crimes people in The Hague for experimenting on their population and going against the Nuremberg code with the Pfizer jab That could have some pretty catastrophic consequences.
I think there is a very good chance that this will also be pulled in the coming days. Watch this space.

If you are not convinced. Watch this video with an open mind. You have been warned.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html

Take care of yourselves
Itchy_ring
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:13:23 PM
So you're saying the vast majority of the medical profession are either complicate or stupid 
John Theone
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:17:53 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 08:04:35 PM
The next few days could get very interesting indeed. I suspect that we will pull the AZ vaccine in the next couple of days. If Boris finds out the real reason why they have pulled it there will be a large amount of brown stuff coming from number 10.

In the last 2 or 3 weeks there have been letters informing the EMA and the WHO about massive dangers with the vaccines. By several groups of people. The blood clot story is insignificant in comparison to whats really happening . I might add that there have been 2 separate care home outbreaks killing about 15 people in the last couple of weeks. These people thought they were protected as well.  I might add that in Pfizers trial, the efficacy rating for over 75s was.0%. The scandal which will come off the back of this will be like nothing you have ever seen before.

It is entirely possible that this is why the AZ been pulled. Also. The people of Israel have reported their own government to the war crimes people in The Hague for experimenting on their population and going against the Nuremberg code with the Pfizer jab That could have some pretty catastrophic consequences.
I think there is a very good chance that this will also be pulled in the coming days. Watch this space.

If you are not convinced. Watch this video with an open mind. You have been warned.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html

Take care of yourselves

Well that didn't last long did it?

 
El Capitan
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:37:56 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 08:17:53 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 08:04:35 PM
The next few days could get very interesting indeed. I suspect that we will pull the AZ vaccine in the next couple of days. If Boris finds out the real reason why they have pulled it there will be a large amount of brown stuff coming from number 10.

In the last 2 or 3 weeks there have been letters informing the EMA and the WHO about massive dangers with the vaccines. By several groups of people. The blood clot story is insignificant in comparison to whats really happening . I might add that there have been 2 separate care home outbreaks killing about 15 people in the last couple of weeks. These people thought they were protected as well.  I might add that in Pfizers trial, the efficacy rating for over 75s was.0%. The scandal which will come off the back of this will be like nothing you have ever seen before.

It is entirely possible that this is why the AZ been pulled. Also. The people of Israel have reported their own government to the war crimes people in The Hague for experimenting on their population and going against the Nuremberg code with the Pfizer jab That could have some pretty catastrophic consequences.
I think there is a very good chance that this will also be pulled in the coming days. Watch this space.

If you are not convinced. Watch this video with an open mind. You have been warned.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html

Take care of yourselves

Well that didn't last long did it?

 


Whothefuckyoulookinat
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:40:15 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 08:04:35 PM
The next few days could get very interesting indeed. I suspect that we will pull the AZ vaccine in the next couple of days. If Boris finds out the real reason why they have pulled it there will be a large amount of brown stuff coming from number 10.

In the last 2 or 3 weeks there have been letters informing the EMA and the WHO about massive dangers with the vaccines. By several groups of people. The blood clot story is insignificant in comparison to whats really happening . I might add that there have been 2 separate care home outbreaks killing about 15 people in the last couple of weeks. These people thought they were protected as well.  I might add that in Pfizers trial, the efficacy rating for over 75s was.0%. The scandal which will come off the back of this will be like nothing you have ever seen before.

It is entirely possible that this is why the AZ been pulled. Also. The people of Israel have reported their own government to the war crimes people in The Hague for experimenting on their population and going against the Nuremberg code with the Pfizer jab That could have some pretty catastrophic consequences.
I think there is a very good chance that this will also be pulled in the coming days. Watch this space.

If you are not convinced. Watch this video with an open mind. You have been warned.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html

Take care of yourselves
Jog on yer fucking idiot
El Capitan
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:44:47 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 08:04:35 PM
The next few days could get very interesting indeed. I suspect that we will pull the AZ vaccine in the next couple of days. If Boris finds out the real reason why they have pulled it there will be a large amount of brown stuff coming from number 10.

In the last 2 or 3 weeks there have been letters informing the EMA and the WHO about massive dangers with the vaccines. By several groups of people. The blood clot story is insignificant in comparison to whats really happening . I might add that there have been 2 separate care home outbreaks killing about 15 people in the last couple of weeks. These people thought they were protected as well.  I might add that in Pfizers trial, the efficacy rating for over 75s was.0%. The scandal which will come off the back of this will be like nothing you have ever seen before.

It is entirely possible that this is why the AZ been pulled. Also. The people of Israel have reported their own government to the war crimes people in The Hague for experimenting on their population and going against the Nuremberg code with the Pfizer jab That could have some pretty catastrophic consequences.
I think there is a very good chance that this will also be pulled in the coming days. Watch this space.

If you are not convinced. Watch this video with an open mind. You have been warned.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html

Take care of yourselves




Where did you read that?
Logged
Robbso
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:57:35 PM
He just make stuff up.

A bit like me and goal scorers 
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:19:05 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 09:57:35 PM
He just make stuff up.

A bit like me and goal scorers 

Chill Robbso, you are forgiven for that mistake. Not for bringing Mental Jimmy back on the sole of your boots though.
TechnoTronic
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:38:09 PM
A woman I know had Covid in December felt at little off, lost sense of smell and taste.

Had the AZ vaccine and said it was much worse than Covid.  6 days off work and felt like death.  Still has sore muscles 8 days later.  Needless to say she is eagerly awaiting part 2.
Jake past
Reply #16 on: Today at 06:43:09 AM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Yesterday at 11:38:09 PM
A woman I know had Covid in December felt at little off, lost sense of smell and taste.

Had the AZ vaccine and said it was much worse than Covid.  6 days off work and felt like death.  Still has sore muscles 8 days later.  Needless to say she is eagerly awaiting part 2.





126k people in the UK who didn't have a vaccine felt ok until they got Covid and died but now a woman Dave the rave knows has had the sniffles after having a jab, I'm definitely shitting myself more about the jab.  lost
Stupid cunt   souey
Alberto Bongaloid
Reply #17 on: Today at 09:04:08 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 08:13:23 PM
So you're saying the vast majority of the medical profession are either complicate or stupid 

Yes I am. A manslaughter charge has been launched in Italy. They cant go after Astra Zeneca as they have no liability as the government allowed them to be exempt. They charge will be against the doctor/nurse administering the jab and the people distributing it.

There will be doctors and nurses in the U.K. as I am certain it will happen here as well.
Do no harm. Ignorance is not an excuse
Alberto Bongaloid
Reply #18 on: Today at 09:07:17 AM
One other thing Id like to point out is the group of doctors who wrote a letter to the EMA a few days ago. Blood clots were mentioned amongst other things. They accused them of not carrying out proper testing and if they couldnt prove this the products should be suspended.

https://doctors4covidethics.medium.com/urgent-open-letter-from-doctors-and-scientists-to-the-european-medicines-agency-regarding-covid-19-f6e17c311595
Robbso
Reply #19 on: Today at 09:54:34 AM
I had a look, picked one doctor out at random, Covid denier, you tube channel he had was banned. Next
Posting videos on YouTube[19] claiming, for example, that the government was overreacting because the virus posed no more threat than influenza, and that any COVID-19 vaccine would be "pointless".[20]
Robbso
Reply #20 on: Today at 10:05:53 AM
AZ, all done :homer:
