What a mess the EU is in over Covid



No link to anything to do with the jab though



This lot want to make up their minds



First they moan they are not getting their fair share and threaten to blow up the NI agreement



Then they accuse us of holding back shipments (just like they are doing to Australia)



But the Germans wont give it to anyone over 65 based on something Macron said



Then they decide its Ok after all



Then Goldby (or perhaps that Techno bloke) goes to Norway and tells them its not safe so they panic and scare Iceland and Norway who also shit themselves even though you cant find out how many and where keeled over after the jab!



Meanwhile the EU decide they'll take us to court for extending the NI grace period



and all the while they rush headlong into a third wave of the virus in Italy and France, with Hungary and Czech Republic buying vaccine on ebay from the Russians and Chinese.



Oh yes - and the Dutch are rioting over lock down restrictions



Our government hardly looked efficient at times but many in Europe now look like absolute idiots while ours seem to have learnt some lessons. On some levels it's amusing to see them arguing and back biting but unfortunately we need them to get their shit together to concentrate on important things....like me getting on holidays again

Try and think about things a bit deeper



There are not so many blood clot issues with the vaccines. Certainly not in any significant numbers to cause alarm



Therefore they are using this as an excuse to cover up the real reason. Its the only thing that makes sense Logged

Games are being played by the EU members to cover up the inept handling of their vaccine rollout. AZ vaccine is being used as cover for this ineptitude. Unfortunately thousands will die by not having the AZ vaccine.

Posts: 777 Re: What a mess the EU is in over Covid « Reply #7 on: Today at 08:04:35 PM »



In the last 2 or 3 weeks there have been letters informing the EMA and the WHO about massive dangers with the vaccines. By several groups of people. The blood clot story is insignificant in comparison to whats really happening . I might add that there have been 2 separate care home outbreaks killing about 15 people in the last couple of weeks. These people thought they were protected as well. I might add that in Pfizers trial, the efficacy rating for over 75s was .0%. The scandal which will come off the back of this will be like nothing you have ever seen before.



It is entirely possible that this is why the AZ been pulled. Also . The people of Israel have reported their own government to the war crimes people in The Hague for experimenting on their population and going against the Nuremberg code with the Pfizer jab That could have some pretty catastrophic consequences.

I think there is a very good chance that this will also be pulled in the coming days. Watch this space.



If you are not convinced. Watch this video with an open mind. You have been warned.

https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html



