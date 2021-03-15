Now the Germans are panicking and saying they don't want the Astra Zeneca jab based on a few people in Denmark or somewhere having blood clots despite their own Health Minister saying its OK to use
No link to anything to do with the jab though
This lot want to make up their minds
First they moan they are not getting their fair share and threaten to blow up the NI agreement
Then they accuse us of holding back shipments (just like they are doing to Australia)
But the Germans wont give it to anyone over 65 based on something Macron said
Then they decide its Ok after all
Then Goldby (or perhaps that Techno bloke) goes to Norway and tells them its not safe so they panic and scare Iceland and Norway who also shit themselves even though you cant find out how many and where keeled over after the jab!
Meanwhile the EU decide they'll take us to court for extending the NI grace period
and all the while they rush headlong into a third wave of the virus in Italy and France, with Hungary and Czech Republic buying vaccine on ebay from the Russians and Chinese.
Oh yes - and the Dutch are rioting over lock down restrictions