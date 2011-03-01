Itchy_ring

https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/19161248.bradford-police-sergeant-ben-lister-charged-rape-sexual-assault/?fbclid=IwAR3ofNqWzkrIozREGYhJXi60X1DmnAj_N8gFq_vDATHjxEUbboQ4jHtLFGc



What with the one on remand in London, now there's one on a rape charge in West Yorks Logged

No, not at all, always been a few bad apples, used to have that queer fucker Ivor Jones as a neighbour, never liked him, could see he wasn't right and to that point, in this day and age they should be able to root them out and get shot before they start murdering and raping with all the psychologist, whistle blowing etc

Can't stand some of the old bill, but I always respect them for what they do. You see some of the countries I've visited and they are as corrupt as fuck. Its a thankless job in this country...always someone ready to pull em apart when the slightest thing goes wrong.

Yep the more you travel the more you have to be grateful for the way ours work, that said all this Covid stuff has shown that there's a good few would love to work in a police state

Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 05:22:12 PM
No, not at all, always been a few bad apples, used to have that queer fucker Ivor Jones as a neighbour, never liked him, could see he wasn't right and to that point, in this day and age they should be able to root them out and get shot before they start murdering and raping with all the psychologist, whistle blowing etc



He's moved back in hasn't he? I know a lass who lives near there said he's still a right cunt.