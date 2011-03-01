Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 15, 2021
Topic: Some Wronguns in the Old Bill
Itchy_ring
Today at 03:40:41 PM
What with the one on remand in London, now there's one on a rape charge in West Yorks

https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/19161248.bradford-police-sergeant-ben-lister-charged-rape-sexual-assault/?fbclid=IwAR3ofNqWzkrIozREGYhJXi60X1DmnAj_N8gFq_vDATHjxEUbboQ4jHtLFGc
John Theone
Reply #1 on: Today at 05:04:48 PM
This is news to you?
Itchy_ring
Reply #2 on: Today at 05:22:12 PM
No, not at all, always been a few bad apples, used to have that queer fucker Ivor Jones as a neighbour, never liked him, could see he wasn't right and to that point, in this day and age they should be able to root them out and get shot before they start murdering and raping with all the psychologist, whistle blowing etc
Micksgrill
Reply #3 on: Today at 05:35:37 PM
Can't stand some of the old bill, but I always respect them for what they do.  You see some of the countries I've visited and they are as corrupt as fuck. Its a thankless job in this country...always someone ready to pull em apart when the slightest thing goes wrong.
Itchy_ring
Reply #4 on: Today at 05:39:48 PM
Yep the more you travel the more you have to be grateful for the way ours work, that said all this Covid stuff has shown that there's a good few would love to work in a police state  rava
barwickred
Reply #5 on: Today at 07:02:39 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 05:22:12 PM
No, not at all, always been a few bad apples, used to have that queer fucker Ivor Jones as a neighbour, never liked him, could see he wasn't right and to that point, in this day and age they should be able to root them out and get shot before they start murdering and raping with all the psychologist, whistle blowing etc

He's moved back in hasn't he? I know a lass who lives near there said he's still a right cunt.
Itchy_ring
Reply #6 on: Today at 08:06:14 PM
Quote from: barwickred on Today at 07:02:39 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 05:22:12 PM
No, not at all, always been a few bad apples, used to have that queer fucker Ivor Jones as a neighbour, never liked him, could see he wasn't right and to that point, in this day and age they should be able to root them out and get shot before they start murdering and raping with all the psychologist, whistle blowing etc

He's moved back in hasn't he? I know a lass who lives near there said he's still a right cunt.

No idea, we lived a couple of houses down from him and Maria before they moved to IB. You could tell he was a bully the way he would treat her and his stepson, especially when he had a drink, had to pretty much throw him out the house one night as he wouldn't leave just kept asking weird questions  :wanker:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #7 on: Today at 08:13:41 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 05:35:37 PM
Can't stand some of the old bill, but I always respect them for what they do.  You see some of the countries I've visited and they are as corrupt as fuck. Its a thankless job in this country...always someone ready to pull em apart when the slightest thing goes wrong.

 :like: :like:
