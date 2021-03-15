Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 15, 2021, 04:04:48 PM
Author Topic: Some Wronguns in the Old Bill  (Read 21 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 03:40:41 PM »
What with the one on remand in London, now there's one on a rape charge in West Yorks

https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/19161248.bradford-police-sergeant-ben-lister-charged-rape-sexual-assault/?fbclid=IwAR3ofNqWzkrIozREGYhJXi60X1DmnAj_N8gFq_vDATHjxEUbboQ4jHtLFGc
