March 15, 2021, 04:04:48 PM
Some Wronguns in the Old Bill
Author
Topic: Some Wronguns in the Old Bill (Read 21 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 552
Some Wronguns in the Old Bill
«
on:
Today
at 03:40:41 PM »
What with the one on remand in London, now there's one on a rape charge in West Yorks
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/19161248.bradford-police-sergeant-ben-lister-charged-rape-sexual-assault/?fbclid=IwAR3ofNqWzkrIozREGYhJXi60X1DmnAj_N8gFq_vDATHjxEUbboQ4jHtLFGc
