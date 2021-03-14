Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 15, 2021
Topic: Errrrrrr
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 02:32:43 PM »
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/03/14/exclusive-shamima-begum-seen-make-up-western-clothes-seeks-break/
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:36:56 PM »
Might have a little more work to do to convince people she's a new person but good start  :like:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:54:08 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 03:36:56 PM
Might have a little more work to do to convince people she's a new person but good start  :like:

What happened to radical ISIS ffs?????
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:12:06 PM »
All well and good when you're living like  queen with your warrior king, slaves on hand to do the house work, guess you lose some principles when your king has been dispatched to get to grips with 40 virgins and you're left in a middle eastern hellhole.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:15:23 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:54:08 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 03:36:56 PM
Might have a little more work to do to convince people she's a new person but good start  :like:

What happened to radical ISIS ffs?????

Good few over in Africa now supposedly
Micksgrill
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:39:41 PM »
Well if you put lipstick on a pig, its still a pig.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:25:24 PM »
Trying to re-invent herself to get back to the land of milk and honey. There will be some on here who will think she should be allowed back.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:31:39 PM »
Leave her there and send her family to look after her. Must have been a shitty childhood for her to go to join ISIS to fight in a war and become a murderer instead of staying home.
