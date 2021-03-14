Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 559





Posts: 2 559 Re: Errrrrrr « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:36:56 PM » Might have a little more work to do to convince people she's a new person but good start Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 559





Posts: 2 559 Re: Errrrrrr « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:12:06 PM » All well and good when you're living like queen with your warrior king, slaves on hand to do the house work, guess you lose some principles when your king has been dispatched to get to grips with 40 virgins and you're left in a middle eastern hellhole. Logged

Micksgrill

Offline



Posts: 1 102





Posts: 1 102 Re: Errrrrrr « Reply #5 on: Today at 05:39:41 PM » Well if you put lipstick on a pig, its still a pig. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 752





The ace face.





Posts: 24 752The ace face. Re: Errrrrrr « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:25:24 PM » Trying to re-invent herself to get back to the land of milk and honey. There will be some on here who will think she should be allowed back. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "