Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 15, 2021, 06:46:10 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Errrrrrr
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Errrrrrr (Read 194 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 462
Errrrrrr
«
on:
Today
at 02:32:43 PM »
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/03/14/exclusive-shamima-begum-seen-make-up-western-clothes-seeks-break/
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 559
Re: Errrrrrr
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:36:56 PM »
Might have a little more work to do to convince people she's a new person but good start
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 462
Re: Errrrrrr
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:54:08 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 03:36:56 PM
Might have a little more work to do to convince people she's a new person but good start
What happened to radical ISIS ffs?????
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 559
Re: Errrrrrr
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:12:06 PM »
All well and good when you're living like queen with your warrior king, slaves on hand to do the house work, guess you lose some principles when your king has been dispatched to get to grips with 40 virgins and you're left in a middle eastern hellhole.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 559
Re: Errrrrrr
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:15:23 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 03:54:08 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 03:36:56 PM
Might have a little more work to do to convince people she's a new person but good start
What happened to radical ISIS ffs?????
Good few over in Africa now supposedly
Logged
Micksgrill
Offline
Posts: 1 102
Re: Errrrrrr
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:39:41 PM »
Well if you put lipstick on a pig, its still a pig.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 752
The ace face.
Re: Errrrrrr
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:25:24 PM »
Trying to re-invent herself to get back to the land of milk and honey. There will be some on here who will think she should be allowed back.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 594
Re: Errrrrrr
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:31:39 PM »
Leave her there and send her family to look after her. Must have been a shitty childhood for her to go to join ISIS to fight in a war and become a murderer instead of staying home.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...