March 19, 2021, 06:40:16 AM
Have you let yourself go under lockdown
Topic: Have you let yourself go under lockdown (Read 215 times)
Pallys bar stool
Posts: 7
Have you let yourself go under lockdown
March 15, 2021, 12:57:19 PM »
gained weight? started drinking too much? Anything else?
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 584
Re: Have you left yourself go under lockdown
March 15, 2021, 01:09:01 PM »
No, gone the other way, started out in LD1 eating and drinking too much but got bored of drinking, largely knocked it on the head and have been running and walking loads down to 14' 5' from over 16' which is only a couple of Lbs overweight
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 701
Bugger.
Re: Have you left yourself go under lockdown
March 15, 2021, 01:25:32 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 15, 2021, 01:09:01 PM
No, gone the other way, started out in LD1 eating and drinking too much but got bored of drinking, largely knocked it on the head and have been running and walking loads down to 14' 5' from over 16' which is only a couple of Lbs overweight
You're over 14 foot tall!
Pallys bar stool
Posts: 7
Re: Have you left yourself go under lockdown
March 15, 2021, 01:31:21 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 15, 2021, 01:09:01 PM
No, gone the other way, started out in LD1 eating and drinking too much but got bored of drinking, largely knocked it on the head and have been running and walking loads down to 14' 5' from over 16' which is only a couple of Lbs overweight
nice one.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 584
Re: Have you left yourself go under lockdown
March 15, 2021, 01:35:18 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on March 15, 2021, 01:25:32 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 15, 2021, 01:09:01 PM
No, gone the other way, started out in LD1 eating and drinking too much but got bored of drinking, largely knocked it on the head and have been running and walking loads down to 14' 5' from over 16' which is only a couple of Lbs overweight
You're over 14 foot tall!
Yeah!! Imperial measurements never have learnt them properly being a youngster of 54
hep21
Posts: 51
Re: Have you let yourself go under lockdown
Today
at 05:59:01 AM »
JOE WICKS
