March 19, 2021, 06:40:16 AM
Topic: Have you let yourself go under lockdown  (Read 215 times)
March 15, 2021, 12:57:19 PM
gained weight? started drinking too much? Anything else?
Reply #1 on: March 15, 2021, 01:09:01 PM
No, gone the other way, started out in LD1 eating and drinking too much but got bored of drinking, largely knocked it on the head and have been running and walking loads down to 14' 5' from over 16' which is only a couple of Lbs overweight  :like:
Bugger.


Reply #2 on: March 15, 2021, 01:25:32 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 15, 2021, 01:09:01 PM
No, gone the other way, started out in LD1 eating and drinking too much but got bored of drinking, largely knocked it on the head and have been running and walking loads down to 14' 5' from over 16' which is only a couple of Lbs overweight  :like:

You're over 14 foot tall!
Reply #3 on: March 15, 2021, 01:31:21 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 15, 2021, 01:09:01 PM
No, gone the other way, started out in LD1 eating and drinking too much but got bored of drinking, largely knocked it on the head and have been running and walking loads down to 14' 5' from over 16' which is only a couple of Lbs overweight  :like:

nice one. :like:
Reply #4 on: March 15, 2021, 01:35:18 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on March 15, 2021, 01:25:32 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 15, 2021, 01:09:01 PM
No, gone the other way, started out in LD1 eating and drinking too much but got bored of drinking, largely knocked it on the head and have been running and walking loads down to 14' 5' from over 16' which is only a couple of Lbs overweight  :like:

You're over 14 foot tall!

Yeah!!  Imperial measurements never have learnt them properly being a youngster of 54
Reply #5 on: Today at 05:59:01 AM
JOE WICKS
